KPREIT on track for 2022

DESPITE the delay in the company's additional equity raise, Kingston Properties Limited (KPREIT) is looking to complete its additional public offering (APO) later this year as it aspires to hit its one million square feet of space target this year.

The real estate investment company grew its owned space by 70 per cent to 479,000 sq ft, which translated to a 40 per cent rise in gross rental income to US$2.98 million ($462.36 million). This was in light of the company disposing of its remaining five units at the Loft II in Miami and one unit at the W Fort Lauderdale while acquiring three new properties in Jamaica, plus an acquisition in Polaris which owns a mulit-family property in Atlanta, Georgia. Total assets rose by 11 per cent to US$50.47 million ($7.83 billion) comprising US$41.78 million in investment properties while shareholders equity grew to US$32.63 million ($5.06 billion).

Prior to the novel coronavirus pandemic, KPREIT had executed its $2 billion (US$14.90 million) in November 2019 and had set a target of growing its equity base to at least $10 billion (US$74.50 million) and space under ownership to one million sq ft when it had 171,427 sq ft under ownership across 21 properties. While it doesn't expect to hit the original equity target now, it believes that it will be able to hit the ownership target this year through their APO. KPREIT has 1.32 billion unissued shares after doubling its issued share capital at its extraordinary shareholder meeting in February 2021.

“It's been an interesting process, but we're nearing the finish line. One of the things about the delay is it's good for the market and general investing public to see how KP has used the funds from the last raise. It's important for us to demonstrate that to the market before we come back for another capital raise. We're still on track for the APO this year,” said CEO Kevin Richards at the company's virtual briefing on Tuesday.

KPREIT surpassed its $173.83 million (US$1.12 million) net profit projection for 2021 as it achieved US$3.01 million ($468.08 million) with an earnings per share of US$0.0045. The company has 50 per cent of its portfolio in Jamaica, with 39 per cent across the portfolio in the warehouse and industrial segment and 47 per cent to office space.

The company intends to enter more greenfield projects and value-added developments where it believes it will be able to generate greater value for investors. Richards gave an example of its Grenada Crescent acquisition in November 2018 for $460.46 million (US$3.55 million) which is now valued at US$6.30 million ($977 million) after improving the rents, enhancing the energy profile of the building and renovations. It is currently looking to engage in a joint venture with a developer on its US$525,663 ($75 million) property on Rousseau Road which will be developed into a small bay warehouse property.

“As of now, we're fully occupied in every single one of our properties. We still get calls from people who want space. This is a good problem for us to have and over the period, collections have been fairly good. Even during the period of the pandemic, we only had one or two tenants who had issues largely with cash flows and didn't go out of business. In the US and Cayman, collections have been on time in full amounts,” Richards commented on the company's properties across the three jurisdictions. It has received a tenant who will rent the entire 232A Spanish Town Road property.

Apart from developing more properties in Jamaica, KPREIT will also be focusing more on increasing its properties in the USA along with acquisitions in real estate companies. Though Richards didn't delve into if this would be in Jamaica or in the region, he did highlight that their greenfield developments, such as cross roads, would be done to increase the company's rental income and funds from operations (FFO).

“We're going to be pursuing more opportunities in commercial real estate primarily focusing on value added properties whether its industrial or multipurpose. We're going into greenfield developments whether it's for warehouse properties, flex spaces or offices. We're going to be acquiring stakes in companies that operate in the real estate space. That is another way how we leverage our relationships and will be rolling out a digital platform at some point this year,” Richards explained.

The company is almost finished with its exit from the Florida property market with it disposing of a unit at W Fort Lauderdale in January and looking to close its Opera Tower deal shortly. These funds might be redeployed into other investments or used to pay down some of the company's debt. KPREIT is looking to increase its exposure to multi-family residences in the USA as it looks to diversify itself into more value added properties across the country.

KPREIT has changed its dividend policy to be reflective of FFO rather than on total comprehensive income. FFO for the year increased by 119 per cent to US$1.4 million while the company's dividend payment grew by 125 per cent to US$900,000.

In closing, Richards reassured listeners that the company was not worried about the rising interest rates as their USD borrowing costs remain below four per cent and other financiers bring favourable term sheets to the company. He also noted that the company's rental rate increase is tied to inflation in the USA which hit a historic 7.9 per cent for February. KPREIT collects all of its rent in USD even in Jamaica.

“We'll continue to consolidate and divest ourselves from the condo properties and shift those funds into more multi-family properties throughout the USA. The USA is the largest and most important economy in the world. We've been largely concentrated in South Florida and are looking to expand into other parts of the USA. We've gone to Georgia and looking at other states as well to expand in,” Richards closed.