Lifespan Spring Water strikes Monde Gold again

Jamaica's Lifespan Spring Water company has again struck gold at international quality standard institute Monde Selection.

Lifespan Spring Water, which is bottled directly from source in Portland, was awarded Grand Gold at the 60th annual Monde Selection held recently, signifying that the quality of the product has been tested and approved by a professional jury under rigorous evaluation procedures and strict criteria.

Celebrating 60 years of experience, Monde Selection has established itself as a leading authority in the quality evaluation of consumer products based on scientific parameters. A jury of experts composed of technicians, master brewers, and chemical engineers renowned for their knowledge in food science, biotechnology, brewing science, and fermentation technology, carries out the evaluation process.

Lifespan CEO Nayana Williams was elated at the brand copping another Grand Gold award.

“This award speaks to the level of care, diligence and attention to detail that is poured into each bottle of Lifespan Spring Water,” Williams said.

She restated the company's committed to providing the best-tasting, naturally alkaline spring water, noting that all the company's efforts to this point have yielded success.

“Our extraction and bottling processes are intricate and ensure that our quality and taste are constant. For the second consecutive year we have secured an international award that validates this truth,” Williams said.

To guarantee an objective and comprehensive judgement, each of the jury members are asked to independently and without deliberation fill out a specific evaluation form including up to 20 parameters to establish the quality profile of the product.

The current novel coronavirus pandemic did not stop over 1,000 companies from 90 countries to submit more than 3,100 products in this year's World Quality Selections.