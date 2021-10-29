Melbana Energy digs deep in Cuba

Australian-owned Melbana Energy has confirmed the additional discovery of oil at the Alameda-1 exploration well in northern Cuba onshore Block 9 PSC, which it drilled early last month.

In its latest update on the site in northern Cuba, Melbana said it is currently undertaking analysis of the oil recovered to determine the “potential commerciality of the discovery”. Prior to spudding the well on September 13, 2021, the oil and gas exploration company estimated that the Alameda-1 could potentially hold 141 million barrels of oil.

“Melbana has been progressing its analysis of the results of the upper section of the well, with increasing optimism to the extent that we consider that the Alameda-1 has made a discovery in the upper secondary objective,” the company's executive chairman, Andrew Purcell, outlined in the latest update.

“While determining the commerciality of the discovery will require future drilling, we are very encouraged for the prospects of the deeper primary targets in this well, as well as for our overall Block 9 drilling portfolio to which we expect to add new upper-sheet prospects [which could be drilled at relatively low cost],” he continued.

Purcell also pointed that samples collected from the well indicate a lighter crude compared to the heavily oil discovered in other parts of northern Cuba. He added that based on the encouraging results from drilling activities, Melbana's geoscience team had started and will continue to remap the area to determine net pay of the reservoir.

Just last week, the company said that its evaluation indicated a total of at least 48 net metres of potential oil and gas after drilling to a depth of 1,842 metres. Melbana, at present, has a 30 per cent interest in Block 9 — located 140km east of Havana — and is the operator of the current drilling programme.