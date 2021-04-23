Mona School of Business and Management gets high ranking for MBA programmes

The graduate degree programmes at Jamaica's Mona School of Business and Management (MSBM) have received significant ranking in the latest Eduniversal listing of the world's best graduate business and management programmes.

MSBM programmes' scored highly among Eduniversal 2021 ranking of “the best Masters and MBA programmes in 50 fields of study worldwide.” This ranking has cemented MSBM as Jamaica's premier graduate business and management tertiary institution.

In commenting about the latest ranking, MSBM says this recognition acknowledges the quality and success achieved over the past year based on a number of criteria. These include the reputation of the programmes, which are highly recognised by recruiting companies and the salary of first employment after graduation given the placement of graduates in the best job positions on the market.

MSBM recognised for high student satisfaction

In addition, the business school was recognised for high student satisfaction, which is based on feedback from students themselves. The Eduniversal Best Masters ranking is highly selective as not all institutions surveyed by Eduniversal have their programmes ranked.

The ranked programmes are based on an analysis of the educational offerings of nearly 4,000 schools and universities in 154 countries. Some schools are recognised in one area for a single programme, while others are ranked based on several different specialisations (up to 21 for the same university).

“Best Masters” is today the only international ranking that evaluates and ranks MBA and Master programmes and not institutions. This is possible thanks to a sector-specific approach, which is based on certain “market criteria”.

The criteria used measure the capacity of a particular programme in providing a student with that added value indispensable in today's job market. Headquartered in Paris, Eduniversal is a global ranking and rating agency specialising in higher education.

The company has established strong expertise in evaluating academic institutions and programmes in France since 1994 and internationally since 2007.

MSBM, which is headquartered at the Mona campus of The University of the West Indies (UWI), received the following rankings for its Masters programmes:

•Master of Business Administration — Part-time

Top 100 — Global Ranking

Ranked N 42 in MBA part time, Worldwide

•Master of Science in Accounting

Top 200 — Regional ranking within the nine geographical zones

Ranked N 9 in Accounting, Latin America

•Computer-Based Management Information System (CBMIS)

Top 200 — Regional ranking within the nine geographical zones

Ranked N 16 in Information Systems Management, Latin America

•Enterprise Risk Management

Top 100 — Global Ranking

Ranked N 42 in Insurance, Risk & Actuarial Sciences, Worldwide

•Master in Business Management

Top 200 — Regional ranking within the nine geographical zones

Ranked N 15 in General Management, Latin America

•MSc Marketing and Data Analytics

Top 200 — Regional ranking within the nine geographical zones

Ranked N 4 in Data analytics, Latin America

•MSc in Procurement Management

Top 100 — Global Ranking

Ranked N 28 in Purchasing, Worldwide

•MSc Corporate Finance

Top 200 — Regional ranking within the nine geographical zones

Ranked N 19 in Corporate Finance, Latin America