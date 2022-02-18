MPC reports mixed results

MPC Caribbean Clean Energy Ltd (MPCCEL) has reported US$597,984.93 in earnings for the fourth quarter of its 2021 financial year.

The Barbados-based renewable energy investment company is cross-listed on the Jamaica Stock Exchange and the Trinidad and Tobago Stock Exchange.

In its unaudited financial statements for the year ending December 31, 2021, Chairman Fernando Zuniga said the commercial and technical performances of the underlying assets of its investment were within the expected range.

He said the solar park in Jamaica met expectations from the technical and commercial points of view, and production and revenues were stable and slightly above budget expectations, but operating expenses was higher by 11.9 per cent due to unscheduled maintenance.

Tilawind, the wind farm in Costa Rica, exceeded operating costs by 78.35 per cent due to postponed blade repair works, and the revenues from the low tariff period were consumed by those expenses, he indicated.

Moreover, due to global shortages of chemicals for sealing the blades, a fraction of the actions planned for 2021 was postponed to 2022. But the company is currently in contact with the contractor to organise the remaining work during the low wind and low tariff phase this year.

MPC's third facility, San Isidro solar park in El Salvador, did not perform well due to technical issues.

Although the chairman pointed out that the lack of performance could be offset financially due to cost discipline, resulting in final earnings above the forecast of by 59.95 per cent.

After implementing all the technical measures to resolve limitations that took place in the course of 2021, the company said it's looking forward to the 2022 financial year.

In addition to the expected performance improvement of the underlying assets, the investment company expects further diversification of its portfolio with the operational asset Monte Plata Phase 1 Solar Park (33.4 MWp) in the Dominican Republic.

“The expansion of the Monte Plata Asset with Phase 2 (40.5 MWp) is progressing well and financial closing with the senior lenders FMO and DEG is expected to take place in [quarter two of] 2022,” Zuniga said.

He added that the completion of the acquisition remain subject to the National Electoral Council approval, which is expected to be obtained in the course of quarter one of 2022.

Start of operations of the expanded solar park with a total capacity of 74 MWp is targeted for the second quarter in 2023.

This will make it the largest asset in MPCCEL's portfolio, expanding the geographic footprint to a total of four countries.