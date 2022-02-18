MSBM on recruitment drive

MONA School of Business and Management (MSBM) has launched what the school describes as an integrated multimedia campaign for new students to enroll for its globally accredited graduate programmes.

Like the rest of The University of the West Indies ( The UWI), since March 2020, the school is using moas one of its planks the possibility of remote learning.

In response to queries posed by the Jamaica Observer, it was explained, “we have been offering our programmmes online and currently all our programmes are being offered on this platform.”

MSBM is also highlighting that its Masters in Business Administration (MBA) is an internationally accredited by Association of MBAs (AMBA).

The most-coveted, international accreditations for MBA programmes are awarded by AACSB, AMBA, and EQUIS. Among these, the London-based AMBA accredits MBA programmes in around 70 countries, judging the quality of a business school's strategy, mission, faculty, students, curriculum, and assessment.

AMBA requires students admitted onto an AMBA-accredited programme to have at least three years of work experience. It also requires that three quarters of a business school's faculty must have a masters or doctoral degree in a relevant discipline.

The MSBM was established on August 1, 2012, the result of the merger of the former Mona School of Business (MSB) and the Department of Management Studies (DOMS).

The school asserts that what it offers is a “key plank of the University of the West Indies, Mona's value proposition to its constituents in Jamaica and the region.”

It is self-described as the arm of the university that facilitates effective business education and practices in the private and public sectors in order to advance the economic development agenda of Jamaica and the region by creating human capital through business and management education programmes, and delivering executive education and professional development training.

Now, with programmes being offered online, the school is casting a wide net within the region, making use of YouTube and other tools to profile distinguished alumni who have passed through its doors.

Among its offering is the Doctorate in Business Administration (DBA) for which the 2022 fee is US $40,000 ($6.3 million: USD 1= J$157.7); another is the Executive Master's in Business Administration (EMBA) offered in 2022 for US $16,000 ($2.52 million: USD 1= J$157.7).

The flagship Master's in Business Administration (MBA) full-time attracts 2022 fees of US $16,000($2.52 million: USD1= J$157.7)

Master's in Business Administration (MBA): Evenings/weekends part time (Per Programme) attracted 2022 fees of US $16,000 ($2.52 million: USD1= J$157.7)

The Masters in Business Management (MBM) full time (per programme) cites 2022 fees of US $14,000 ($2.21 million : USD 1= J$157.7)

Asked for an assessment of the return on investment on its programmes for alumni, the school responded through its marketing division, “Mona School of Business and Management (MSBM) is the premier business school in the region and produces graduates that are ready to make an impactful contribution to Caribbean development.”

“Already thousands of our graduates are making meaningful contributions to national and regional development through the public and private sectors and are connected to our school through the Alumni Association.”

It cites the value being created as including “creating intellectual capital through the conduct of research and the dissemination of the findings, providing management consultancy service, and creating social capital through outreach activities in the wider society .”

MSBM also offers undergraduate (BSc) degree programmes in Management studies, accounting, entrepreneurship, human resource management, marketing, operations, management information systems (Western Jamaica Campus ), banking and finance (offered jointly with the Department of Economics), chemistry management (administered by the Faculty of Science and Technology) and tourism management.

Other Master of Science (MSc) degree programmes offered are in: accounting, computer-based management information systems (CBMIS), enterprise risk management (ERM), national security and strategic studies.

The school notes that, as a result of demands by professionals as well as MSBM's “forward-thinking approach to delivering top-quality education,” in September 2017, the school introduced MSc programmes in corporate finance, logistics and supply chain management, marketing and data analytics and procurement management. The school emphasises its highly qualified local faculty.