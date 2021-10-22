New cement manufacturing company to open in Guyana

Global Infrastructure Solutions Guyana Inc, an engineering, procurement, and construction firm, has entered into a joint venture with Unidome Global DWC LLC of the United Arab Emirates for the construction of a 20,000-square foot concrete manufacturing facility in Guyana.

This facility is being developed at a cost of about US$5 million (or GY $1.1 billion). According to the companies, it will feature Unidome's slab technology, a type of reinforced concrete slab which integrates air-filled voids to reduce the amount of concrete required.

The companies said the technology provides cheaper construction costs and a reduced environmental impact and is key to the development of Guyana's oil and gas industry.

CEO of the Guyana Office for Investment (GO-Invest) Dr Peter Ramsaroop, who was present at the signing, said, “With eight shore bases coming on line and over 5,000 hotel rooms in development, technologies like Unidome and partnerships with local Guyanese companies like Global Infrastructure Solutions Guyana Inc are critical to Guyana's long- term success.”

On Tuesday, October 19, 2021, a memorandum of understanding (MOU) was signed between the CEO of the Unidome Global DWC LLC and the CEO of Global Infrastructure Guyana Inc Troy Phillips.

The Global Infrastructure Solutions CEO added, “Global Infrastructure Solutions is honoured to take part in this historic event as we work together to bring best practices and unique technologies to Guyana.”

The companies outlined that one container of Unidome eliminates 30 truckloads of concrete, which helps to reduce construction costs by almost 30 per cent and greatly reduces the amount of carbon dioxide emissions that each new project generates.

It was said that the decision to expand to Guyana was aimed at servicing not only Guyana, but also the Caribbean region.

“Unidome is quickly growing it's global footprint and, as it finalises the development of its fourth plant in Egypt, we saw the opportunity to establish a facility in the world's fastest- growing economy – Guyana, South America,” Unidome Global DWC's CEO was quoted as saying.

Mohsen Ahmad, the CEO of Dubai South Logistics District, where Unidome headquarters and manufacturing facility is based, said that this initiative is like many other joint ventures being pursued to ensure that new trade routes can be established.