New Jamaica-DR Chamber promises more jobs in both islands

Juan José Melo, country manager of JMMB in the Dominican Republic and the president of the new Jamaica Chamber of Commerce launched in the Dominican Republic is touting the body as a way of increasing investments and employment in both countries.

The Chamber of Commerce of Jamaica in the Dominican Republic (JAMCHAMDR) was formally launched with the assistance of the major commercial players with investments in both Jamaica and the Dominican Republic, and the Embassy of the Dominican Republic in Jamaica.

Melo said the new chamber is “a significant step that is being taken towards achieving the objectives of increasing and facilitating business opportunities, and promoting cultural exchange between both nations; generating economic and social benefits for the people of our individual countries and the Caribbean region.”

He noted that Jamaica is the third most important destination for exports from the Dominican Republic in the Caribbean region, only surpassed by Haiti and Puerto Rico.

Melo asserted, “The chamber of commerce intends to open the door to ensure that all opportunities are explored to achieve the greatest level of success for the mutual benefit of both nations.”

The initiative was spearheaded by Ambassador of the Dominican Republic in Jamaica Angie Martínez, along with Dominican/Jamaican companies.

Martinez said in the release that the new chamber affirmed that it “will lead to the creation of more jobs and growth opportunities; and most importantly, lead to a greater level of well-being for the people of both countries.”

Vice minister of economic affairs and international cooperation in the Dominican Republic, Ambassador Hugo Rivera, said the new chamber was “a very integral step for the reactivation of trade between the two nations, stating that, “the launch of this chamber is a step in the right direction, as it ensures that Jamaican investors have a greater presence in our country, where they will find friendly people and an allied government.”

The board of directors of JAMCHAMDR is made up of Melo (president), country chief of JMMB Dominican Republic; Benjamín Valdez (vice-president), CEO Jamaica Producers Dominican Republic; José M Vega (treasurer), commercial director of Gerdau-Metaldom; José Quiroz (secretary), Quiroz Advisor, QA Legal, S RL; Fernando González (member), president of the Round Table of Commonwealth Countries in the Dominican Republic; Bela Szabo (member), CEO GB Energy Texaco Jamaica; and Hugo Pérez (member), CEO Therrestra. Other founding companies and entities of JAMCHAMDR includes: New Port Fersan, IMCA, CODELPA, Domicen, Magna Motors, MIREX, Dominican Embassy in Jamaica, Pro-Dominicana, ADOEXPO, Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Commerce, Intercaribbean Airways, VFS, Ravi Caribe, NTD Ingredientes, IQTEK Solutions, APH abogados, and ANJE.