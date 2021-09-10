New Jamaican rum developed by British rapper Kano
Duppy White Rum represents a vibrant celebration of Jamaica and its influence on the world.Friday, September 10, 2021
|
BY DURRANT PATE
|
A new Jamaican rum has been developed by British rapper Kano in partnership with Duppy Share Caribbean Rums, headquarters in London, England.
The new Duppy White Rum represents Duppy Share Caribbean Rums' first 100 per cent Jamaican rum and Kano, who has Jamaican lineage, foray in the rum business. The rum is a vibrant celebration of Jamaica and its influence on the world.
It is 100 per cent Jamaican white rum with flavours of mango, pimento and fresh thyme for an authentic Jamaican flavour. Kano, born Kane Brett Robinson, is widely considered one of the pioneers of grime music and culture says, “The rum is five years in the making; born from the memories, smells and flavours that reflect his Jamaican roots and the profound impact of Jamaican culture on London and the world.”
Duppy White Rum embodies how the Jamaican culture has influenced the world from fashion to food, to dancehall, to the Empire Windrush and to the countless ways Jamaican culture has influenced us all is represented in this new addition to Jamaica's rum collection.
The Jamaican inspiration behind Duppy White is integral to the label.
The label is inspired by a seven-inch vinyl, depicting scenes integral to Kano's life, with Jamaica and his mum's favourite Julie mangoes on the one side and London on the other. The back of the bottle features an illustrated Empire Windrush ship, an acknowledgement of the countless untold stories and cultural influence of the Windrush generation on London and the UK.
The rum is designed to be drunk neat and in shots, as well as starring in classic white rum cocktails.
In in a statement about the rum, Kano said, “For me, whatever I do has to be the real deal. This drink comes from me. This is my life, my family's story inside this bottle, and wrapped around this bottle. This is something I believe in and genuinely love as a product.”
Duppy Share Spiced Caribbean Rum also produces a blend of two-year aged rums from Jamaica and Barbados spiced with vibrant pineapple, kola nut and Caribbean island spices. This award-winning aromatic blend is perfectly paired with simple mixers; coke, ginger ale and soda.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy