New Jamaican rum developed by British rapper Kano

A new Jamaican rum has been developed by British rapper Kano in partnership with Duppy Share Caribbean Rums, headquarters in London, England.

The new Duppy White Rum represents Duppy Share Caribbean Rums' first 100 per cent Jamaican rum and Kano, who has Jamaican lineage, foray in the rum business. The rum is a vibrant celebration of Jamaica and its influence on the world.

It is 100 per cent Jamaican white rum with flavours of mango, pimento and fresh thyme for an authentic Jamaican flavour. Kano, born Kane Brett Robinson, is widely considered one of the pioneers of grime music and culture says, “The rum is five years in the making; born from the memories, smells and flavours that reflect his Jamaican roots and the profound impact of Jamaican culture on London and the world.”

Duppy White Rum embodies how the Jamaican culture has influenced the world from fashion to food, to dancehall, to the Empire Windrush and to the countless ways Jamaican culture has influenced us all is represented in this new addition to Jamaica's rum collection.

The Jamaican inspiration behind Duppy White is integral to the label.

The label is inspired by a seven-inch vinyl, depicting scenes integral to Kano's life, with Jamaica and his mum's favourite Julie mangoes on the one side and London on the other. The back of the bottle features an illustrated Empire Windrush ship, an acknowledgement of the countless untold stories and cultural influence of the Windrush generation on London and the UK.

The rum is designed to be drunk neat and in shots, as well as starring in classic white rum cocktails.

In in a statement about the rum, Kano said, “For me, whatever I do has to be the real deal. This drink comes from me. This is my life, my family's story inside this bottle, and wrapped around this bottle. This is something I believe in and genuinely love as a product.”

Duppy Share Spiced Caribbean Rum also produces a blend of two-year aged rums from Jamaica and Barbados spiced with vibrant pineapple, kola nut and Caribbean island spices. This award-winning aromatic blend is perfectly paired with simple mixers; coke, ginger ale and soda.