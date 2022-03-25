New standards for gas

The Bureau of Standards Jamaica (BSJ) has launched two new specifications for transportable gas containers (JS 25:2018) and the specification for inspection, retesting and use of transportable containers (JS 41:2021).

According to state minister in the Ministry of Industry, Investment & Commerce Norman Dunn, the standard specification for transportable gas containers outlines “the requirements for the materials, design, construction and testing of containers for the conveyance of permanent, liquefiable and dissolved gases under pressure”.

This covers containers that move gases under pressure such as air, oxygen, helium, propane and butane. Depending on their solubility, these gases can be highly dangerous and harmful to humans and the environment, if not managed properly. They can even be fatal.

“I encourage those of you responsible for designing and constructing the containers, and who produce the raw materials that are used in their production, to commit to maintaining high standards. Your work must be developed to the specifications outlined in this standard,” said Dunn.

He further charged the industry players to train their staff to ensure they are familiar with the details of the standard. He stressed that the training process must be repeated whenever there are new additions to the teams to prevent breakdown in operations.

The BSJ offers the necessary training, as well as testing of cylinders and valves, audits of filling plants and refurbishing establishments, and services of technical assessors. Ongoing support is also available for those who need it.

The JS 41, which calls for another level of accountability from those who are involved in inspecting, retesting and transporting gas containers, adds another layer of monitoring for disposal which must be adhered to.

“I offer the same advice to those of you who are involved in the refilling exercise. Occasionally, there are unfortunate gas leaks that create an environmental hazard. For instance, if there were to be a gas leak in St Mary, where agricultural products such as bananas, sugar cane, pimento, cocoa, coconuts and coffee need to be moved safely and seamlessly for local and international consumers, the impact would have far-reaching effects for lives and livelihood,” he continued.

Consequently, he warned that attention to detail and a mindset of quality will mitigate these occurrences. He said, “Knowledge and use of the standards, establishing checks and balances in your operations and frequent, thorough reviews will bolster your systems and minimise the possibility of harm to anyone.”