No longer afraid

Two private marketing and advertising companies have come forward to verify that local companies which might have been afraid of the digital space before the COVID-19 pandemic are now seeing it as an essential route to reaching clients.

Andrew Rousseau, managing director, CGR Communications, said that while advertising in print categories fell as a result of the pandemic, digital marketing as a category has increased and has remained very robust.

However, he noted, above the line advertising, which is media placement, has been much slower to recover, although leading into christmas there has definitely been some more activity.

Rousseau projects that for 2022 digital advertising will continue to grow, not only in social media positioning but also direct online advertising. He said that his company has also seen a rise in digital customer service.

The advertising specialist observed, “As it relates to above the line media placements, it's probably going to be longer to recover. The ongoing shift of marketing investment is towards digital. Yes, it reflects the pandemic, but other fundamental shifts are underway in marketing.”

Delay no longer

Mark Corrigan, general manager of Trend Media Limited, a company which specialises in digital advertising, told the Business Observer that companies which were previously delaying to see if COVID-19 would end and all things revert to normal, are now going ahead with business as usual as the pandemic persists.

He stated, “As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve globally, brands and advertisers have faced the reality that they cannot 'hold off until this blows over' and that they must adapt and persevere with their communication strategies.

“With this comes many challenges, but also opportunities – especially given the rapid global digital transformation taking place across businesses and homes. This is very much the case in the resilient Jamaican market.”

According to Corrigan, an acceleration is now likely with the “welcome news of relaxing of restrictions by Prime Minister Andrew Holness.”

He states that brands must now position themselves to be front-of-mind of consumers as they increase movement, and therefore spending.

He noted, “This is clearly evident with increased spends from fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), alcohol brands, auto brands and financial institutions on advertising in Jamaica.”

Eyeballs

He cautioned, “It is important that advertisers are positioned to get their message out at the right time, to the right eyeballs, in the right format and on the right screens. This is where digital advertising has helped the market recover from COVID-19. Digital advertising provides a clear path to brand awareness, lead generation and ultimately, return on investment.”

Corrigan stated that while the digital ecosystem can be overwhelming, given the amount of avenues to take, specialist digital media agencies can ensure return on investment for advertisers via the right omnichannel solutions and addressing brand needs across performance marketing and creative storytelling. Trend Media specialises in the digital space.

He concluded, “The biggest learning over the last two years is that no one truly knows what is around the corner, therefore brands must be agile and able to adapt strategies in real time – this is the true unique selling point of why digital must be at the forefront of any business strategy.”