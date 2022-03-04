No need to panic

ENERGY Minister Daryl Vaz has given assurances that the war in Eastern Europe is not expected to interrupt energy supplies to the island even though he can do little about prices “without first consulting with the Cabinet and the Ministry of Finance”.

Vaz, who was speaking during a meeting of Parliament's standing finance committee on Thursday, said the island has adequate supplies of fuel and is cutting new deals to secure more supplies for the island.

“Jamaica has three to four weeks reserves' supply of finished products and six weeks of crude,” he said in prepared notes ahead of questions from his parliamentary colleagues. “This situation is being actively monitored and our supply chain is not in jeopardy,” he added.

Jamaica currently sources both crude oil and finished products from Colombia, Ecuador, Brazil and Barbados. In the case of Barbados, the country gets about 60,000 barrels of oil every two months. All of these are delivered on fixed-term contracts up to a year.

“I want to categorically state to the people of Jamaica today that we have storage capacity both in Jamaica and outside of Jamaica, which is more than adequate for the island.” He said with those two sources, Jamaica is secure in terms of fuel arrangements.

“What we cannot predict, obviously, is prices. But based on the contracts we have, supply is there and based on funds available to purchase...we do have that as a country,” he explained.

Bank of Jamaica data show that at the end of January, Jamaica had US$3.5 billion in reserves which could be tapped, if necessary, to help purchase oil. At the same time, the latest data presented so far by the Statistical Institute of Jamaica show oil imports over the January to October period of 2021 were valued at over US$1.2 billion. That was up 70 per cent from the prior year, which was more impacted by the COVID-19-induced economic slowdown than 2021. Oil accounts for a quarter of Jamaica's imports.

However, the cost of each barrel of oil is getting more expensive. US oil prices briefly spiked on Thursday to their highest level in nearly 14 years, as concerns about disruptions to Russia's supplies continue. Russia is the world's third-largest oil producer behind the United States and Saudi Arabia. In January 2022, Russia's total oil production was 11.3 million barrels per day. By comparison, US total oil production was 17.6 million barrels per day while Saudi Arabia produced 12 million barrels per day.

However Russia is the world's largest exporter of oil to global markets and the second largest crude oil exporter behind Saudi Arabia. In December 2021, it exported 7.8 million barrels per day, mostly to Europe.

Despite concerns, the global market is yet to see a loss of Russian oil supply. That as Russia's oil and gas sectors have been spared the sanctions levied on most of that country's economy, as the West, led by the United States, seeks to squeeze its US$1.6 trillion economy — the world's 11th largest economy and fifth largest in Europe.

Still, as concerns linger, US crude jumped as much as 5.4 per cent to $116.57 a barrel early Thursday — the highest trade since September 22, 2008. A week earlier Lehman Brothers collapsed.

However, by the end of trading on Thursday, US crude was selling for $110.75 cents a barrel, after retreating from its intraday high.

On the other hand, Brent crude, the world benchmark, flirted with $120 a barrel Thursday morning. Brent hit an intraday high of $119.84 a barrel, the highest since May 2012. The oil contract backed off and in recent trading was up just slightly.

Despite the pullback from the intraday highs, oil remains up 20 per cent since just before Russia invaded Ukraine last week.

Phillip Paulwell, opposition spokesman on energy, calling the recent increases in oil prices “an emergency situation”, pressed Vaz during the standing finance committee meeting on whether the Government would be willing to step in to help reduce the burden on consumers and enterprises.

“I remember in my time [as energy minister], during the period of one hurricane, we had to suspend the pricing arrangement briefly, to accommodate the emergency situation. Will the Government be prepared to contemplate that now, as we have seen, every week, record price levels in this area. Records much higher than the crisis of the 70s [and] the crisis of the 80s, and it is happening every week. Would the Government be prepared to contemplate an easing of that, and especially with the forecast a profit of $2.4 billion for Petrojam this year?” Paulwell asked.

Pump prices in Jamaica are at record levels. They are up 10.5 per cent since the start of the year and $50 or 37 per cent higher than a year ago.

Vaz, who would not be drawn to make a commitment off the cuff, replied, “That obviously would be a matter that would have to be discussed and considered both at the Cabinet and Ministry of Finance consultations. Obviously, in any scenario like that, it may require a subsidy and therefore, obviously, based on all that's happening with the pandemic and now this [war in Europe], it wouldn't be something we couldn't do without deeper consultation and review. But I take your suggestion onboard.”

Vaz said the decision has “fiscal considerations” which he could not commit to in Parliament. “There's no need to panic as it relates to our supplies and we will be monitoring our prices as things unfold,” he continued.

He added, the country is “getting more options and better options for fuel supplies” pointing to a recent trip by officials from the energy ministry, Petrojam and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade to Nigeria, in which a memorandum of understanding was signed, covering “crude oil supply arrangements with Nigeria and the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, cooperation in oil and gas exploration, technical support in optimising our local refinery operations and, last but not least, liquified natural gas from Nigeria and the setting up of an LNG tank farm”.

He said as the country looks to ramp up its energy security, requests for proposals will be invited for new renewable energy capacity to ensure the target of having 50 per cent of electricity generated from renewables by 2030 is met.

And in the area of oil exploration which is “showing good prospects”, according to Paulwell, Vaz said the team at United Oil and Gas requested and got a two-year extension to January 2024, to raise capital to drill to see if the prospects would be realised in turning Jamaica into an oil-producing nation.