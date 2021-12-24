No Omicron fallout

Tourist destinations in the Caribbean have so far been spared a spike in cancellations of hotel bookings since the Omicron strain of the novel coronavirus was detected last month.

However, there has been a spike in hotel booking cancellations globally since Omicron. Industry officials say this rapid cancellation of hotel bookings is threatening the rate of recovery in global tourism.

While hoteliers in Jamaica and other tourism-dependent destinations in the region have not reported any noticeable rise in cancellations, concerns still abound from stakeholders that the new coronavirus variant will put a damper on the region's tourism recovery. In the case of Jamaica, tourism interests have predicted that the destination will have the best winter season since 2019.

Jamaica continues to see a rise in cruise passengers arrivals and positive forecast for stopover arrivals, but the World Tourism Organisation foresees future cancellations as Omicron cases are doubling every 1.5 to three days. In fact, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says Omicron is expected to become the “dominant strain” in the US in the coming weeks.

This could deter travel, limit the recovery in the local tourism sector, and result in lower-than-forecast growth for 2022 (4.6 per cent according to the International Monetary Fund).

In the meantime, the CDC has downgraded Jamaica from a Level 3 to a Level 2 designation, which “puts the destination at a lower-risk designation than over 70 per cent of countries throughout the globe listed by the CDC”.

“This is a very positive sign for Jamaica as we continue making progress on our path to recovery,” declares Edmund Bartlett, minister of tourism for Jamaica. He states that, “This reduced designation is a testament to the work of our Government and the Jamaican people themselves to mitigate the impact of this pandemic.”

The Jamaica CARES protocols were among the first to obtain the World Travel & Tourism Council's Safe Travels recognition.

According to Bartlett, “As a destination, we have been experiencing strong visitor arrivals and even posting record-setting numbers this winter. We expect this new lower designation by the CDC to help us grow those numbers even further as it gives travellers even more reassurance that our island is among the safest choices in the world for their next trip.”

Since reopening its borders in June 2020, Jamaica has welcomed more than one million visitors. The country is expected to reach pre-pandemic arrival numbers by the third quarter of 2023, tourism officials have said.