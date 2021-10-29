No terrorism financing 'round here

Jamaica's fight against terrorism financing is reaping dividends evidenced by the latest comprehensive National Risk Assessment (NRA) for Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Combatting the Financing of Terrorism (CFT).

The good news is that Jamaica has been assessed as having a low vulnerability and threat level vis-à-vis terrorism financing, added to the fact that the country has not featured on the radar for terrorism financing. The latest risk assessment shows no significant terrorism activity, neither has any terrorism-financing activity been detected in Jamaica.

However, Jamaica is not in the clear as its CFT framework is in need of further strengthening as highlighted by the 227-page NRA report, published late August by the Bank of Jamaica.

“Nevertheless, the authorities continue to engage in domestic and international cooperation to understand Jamaica's changing vulnerability and threat environment,” the report indicated.

Jamaica was credited with high marks in the area of training to detect terrorism financing. The NRA highlighted the significant strides being made through the creation of training and development opportunities for agencies involved in terrorism-financing investigations.

According to the assessment, “This training, combined with the experience of the Financial Investigation Division (FID), has equipped staff to undertake terrorism-financing investigations, should the need arise.”

The anecdotal evidence worldwide is that terrorism financing are usually channelled through local charities, but Jamaican charities have been given the all-clear signal. In fact, the NRA report cited that law enforcement authorities involved in AML/CFT matters have concluded there is no concern at this time about Jamaican charities contributing to terrorism financing. There are over 1,200 charities registered in Jamaica, the majority of which were established for religious purposes.

In the context of the Jamaican environment, the assessment is that, “these entities are not considered attractive for terrorist financing and are considered to be low risk in this regard — a position supported by the findings of law enforcement agencies. Despite the low assessed risk, the non-profit organisation (NPO) sector — including charities — is not adequately supervised and requires significant resources and attention to facilitate robust supervision of the sector.”

However, while Jamaica is in the clear for terrorism financing, the threat and vulnerability for money laundering remains. Based on a detailed analysis of 371 variables across eight modules, Jamaica's money laundering risk, threat and vulnerability were assessed as medium-high.

Jamaica's medium-high money-laundering threat level is due to the significant number of investigations and prosecutions in the country. The main threats identified in the assessment included lottery scamming, trafficking in narcotics, trafficking in arms, corruption/bribery, cybercrimes, fraud, and importation of counterfeit products. The key elements of the country's medium-high assessment is predicated on, inter alia, Jamaica's high crime rate, porous borders, geographic location, pace of investigations and prosecutions, high level of informality and significant use of cash in the economy.

The NRA credited Jamaica's financial services sector with being “quite advanced in its implementation of risk-based supervision and licensees tend to have fairly effective compliance functions. The remittance sector was assessed as having the highest risk given the high incidence of AML investigations linked to lottery scamming.”

Threat ranking for financial service sector and certain professional groups

The designated non-financial businesses and professions sector, including gaming operators, public accountants, real estate dealers and attorneys, has been assessed medium risk with the exception of public accountants who were rated as medium-low.

Noted the report: “The professions in this sector must prioritise the full implementation of risk-based supervisory frameworks and strengthen compliance functions especially vis-à-vis suspicious transaction reporting.”

• Securities — Medium

• Insurance Companies — Medium -Low

• Remittance Companies — Medium-High

• Cambios — Medium

• Credit Unions — Medium-Low

• Real Estate Dealers — Medium

• Gaming — Medium-Low

• Public Accountants — Medium-Low

• Attorneys-at-Law — Medium

In the meantime, Jamaica's AML/CFT ecosystem is being strengthened as the framework to regulate Trust and Company Service Providers (TCSPs) is currently being put in place. Trust and company services are provided by both financial institutions and non-financial entities usually as an additional service to their main offerings.

However, the extent to which these services are being provided in Jamaica is not fully determined due to the unregulated nature of the sector. There is also an extensive network of law enforcement and supervisory agencies that are adequately empowered by statute and are increasingly collaborating on AML/CFT matters.

This has been brought about by extensive amendments to the key legislations underpinning Jamaica's AML/CFT framework, demonstrating the country's commitment to the AML/CFT fight.