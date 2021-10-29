No will for regional stock exchange

Stock exchanges in the region are performing well in terms of galvanising investors to take a stake in their respective markets, but, according to managing director at the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) Marlene Street Forrest, the exchanges in the region have not yet found consensus on the idea of coming together to form a regional stock exchange.

She says the mechanisms are in place for the establishment of a regional stock exchange but she noted that the will to make it happen isn't forthcoming from all the stakeholders.

“If there was a common will to do it, it would have happened already because we started down that path but the fact that it is taking so long and we're using that as the benchmark, it stands to reason that there's no common will,” said Street Forrest.

She noted that the move towards a regional stock exchange would be beneficial as it would create a larger footprint on the global market and attract more investors to the Caribbean.

“If we combine our securities with those in other Caribbean countries we could easily accumulate about 300 companies listed, for example. This gives a person who wants to invest in this region a sense that they are working with a larger pool from which to enter and exit. So, I think it would attract more global notice where you'd say that the market capitalisation is greater, so people would see that there's more to play with. It would stimulate further maturity of our markets and getting more persons and businesses interested in this part of the capital markets,” she continued.

She said what happens now is “you'd have to get a broker on one side to put in an order for a person from the other jurisdiction. With a common order book you would not have to do that.”

But establishing a regional stock exchange would require structural changes, “It depends on what we are talking about, are we talking about individual exchanges in countries but we have the facility to also have one platform or are you talking about eliminating individual exchanges so that you only have one order book?” Street Forrest highlighted.

In the Nordic region the exchanges in Copenhagen and Stockholm entered into a strategic alliance named NOREX Alliance. The NOREX Alliance was unique by being the first stock exchange alliance to implement a joint system for equity trading and harmonise rules and requirements between the exchanges with respect to trading and membership.

Here in the Caribbean, Street Forrest noted that progress has been made but there's been very little collective will power to move things forward.

“Let me not say that we have not made some progress because Barbados, Jamaica and Trinidad have amended their securities to recognise brokers in other jurisdictions such that the brokers would not have to pay a full brokerage fee and so some things were done. These three exchanges also entered into a memorandum of understanding to have what we call the Caribbean exchange network (CXN), but we have not reached much further than that given to the will in terms of getting it done,” she admitted.

In terms of operationalising a regional stock exchange, the JSE managing director noted that consideration must be given to other critical factors like harmonising regulations and legislations.

“Who has shares? How do you divide it? How do you move from the individual exchange? Is it going to be a buyout? Or is it going to be a consolidation? These are some business decisions which must be made between the exchanges that exist.”

Notwithstanding, Street Forrest made recommendations for how stakeholders can work together going forward. “I believe in persons moving gradually and I believe that the best approach would be to still have each exchange and link them such that there is ease of transaction. That way you're still looking at the securities regulation of the various countries and then we can move towards still having the exchanges and one order book.”