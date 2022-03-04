WHILE rising oil prices are a source of worry for many, Guyana's Minister of Natural Resources Vickram Bharrat is hoping the trend will continue, as that nation continues to benefit from increased payments for the natural resource.

It is not immediately clear what prices Guyana sells its oil for at the moment, but at the start of February the South American country was getting between US$88 and US$90 per barrel for its crude. At that time, the price of a barrel of US crude was US$91.32, while Brent was selling for $92.69 and the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) basket was $93.42, according to data gleaned from Statista.com, a business data platform. OPEC is an intergovernmental organisation made up of 15 oil exporting countries which are responsible for about 40 per cent of global oil output and 80 per cent of proven reserves.

The group along with Russia is called OPEC+. It met on Wednesday and decided to stick to its plans of a small output rise in April, defying calls for more crude even as prices rally to multi-year highs on Russia supply disruption fears due to the war in Eastern Europe. The producer alliance said it had agreed to adjust the upward monthly overall output by 400,000 barrels per day for the month of April. The decision had been widely expected by energy analysts.

Still, the international benchmark Brent crude futures up eight per cent to US$113.36 a barrel on Wednesday afternoon in London, while USWest Texas Intermediate futures stood at US$111.42 a barrel, roughly 7.8 per cent higher.

By Thursday however, those prices reached US$112.07 a barrel for April West Texas Intermediate crude, up $1.47, or 1.3 per cent, while Brent, the global benchmark, was up $1.59, or 1.4 per cent, at $114.52 a barrel for oil to be delivered in May.

Guyana, meanwhile, is benefitting from the higher prices which will increase inflows to the Natural Resources Fund (NRF), also known as the Sovereign Wealth Fund (SWF) in Guyana. At the start of the year, the balance in the fund stood at approximately US$607,646,570. The country is hoping that with higher prices, its wealth fund will rise to US$1 billion by the end of 2022.

From fields discovered so far, Guyana has an estimated 10 billion barrels of oil and gas. It is expected that the resources arising will transform Guyana's agricultural and mining economy. Front-runner oil explorer in Guyana, Houston-based ExxonMobil Corporation, reported fourth quarter operating profit of US$1.9 billion.

In early February Guyanese Minister of Natural Resources Bharrat said of the higher prices that the first lift would benefit from a 10-day Brent lock-in. He told Stabroek News, “So this will be the highest payday for us since we started oil production (in December 2019). This will definitely be the highest and we hope to get around US$88 to $US90 [per barrel]. If we get US$90 that is the highest ever,” he said.

Before this, Guyana got US$74 per barrel of oil equivalent on its last lift in December 2021. Prior, the most it has gotten per barrel since production began was US$80, Stabroek News commented.