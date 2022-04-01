ANALYSTS in Trinidad and Tobago has given its central bank the thumbs up for its decision to hold its key interest rate steady at 3.5 per cent, at least until its next rate decision scheduled to be communicated on June 24.

The Central Bank of Trinidad and Tobago (CBTT) has been maintaining its key repo rate — the interest rate it uses to signal to the commercial banks to either raise their lending rate, keep their lending rate the same or decrease their lending rate — at 3.5 per cent since March 17, 2020.

“I believe the CBTT is on the right path to hold the rate constant at this time,” Prakash Ramlakhan, a lecturer in banking & finance at the UWI, St Augustine campus in Trinidad and Tobago, told the Jamaica Observer in response to queries about the move.

“The central bank's decision to hold the repo rate at 3.5 per cent is part of a broader co-ordination of fiscal and monetary policies to stimulate economic growth and return to fiscal independence and stability,” Ramlakhan continued.

He argued that unlike other countries which are raising interest rates to combat a surge in inflation, Trinidad and Tobago's “inflation rate of 3.8 per cent [while being] of concern [is] not sufficiently high to warrant an immediate increase in interest rates as was done in the US and UK.”

The CBTT in notes accompanying the rate decision highlighted that while core inflation in the twin island republic remains steady at three per cent, headline inflation is being driven by increases in food prices.

Still the expectation is that inflationary pressures in the country will calm later this year. The projection is that prices will rise about 3.2 per cent in 2022, stoked by “imported inflation [which] will continue to push up local prices of food and other items in coming months,” according to the CBTT.

Ramlaklan continuing his assessment of the central bank's decision told the Caribbean Business Report, “One must understand that any adjustment to the TT interest rate should be aligned with the economic objectives of the country.”

That “objective” he pointed out is stimulating an economy which has been on a downward trend for the past eight years. In the last five of that eight-year stretch, the Trinidad and Tobago economy has contracted by -2.7 per cent (2017), -0.7 per cent (2018), -0.2 per cent (2019), -7.4 per cent (2020) and an estimated decline of -1.0 per cent in 2021, according to data from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in its recently published Article IV consultation. During an Article IV consultation, an IMF team of economists visits a country to assess economic and financial developments and discuss the country's economic and financial policies with government and central bank officials.

“The economy is expected to show a small growth this year and any material shift in monetary policy can risk that growth potential,” he continued.

The IMF projects Trinidad and Tobago's economy to record a 5.5 per cent expansion in 2022.

Ved Seereeram, a financial consultant in Trinidad and Tobago, supports the stance from the CBTT pointing out like Ramlakhan that “the CBTT wants borrowings to increase in order to spur economic activities.”

The IMF itself outlined that it agrees that the current accommodative monetary policy stance in Trinidad and Tobago is appropriate.

The fund, however, pointed out that “going forward, monetary policy action should remain data dependent and stand ready to change if inflationary pressures materialise, capital outflows intensify, or the recovery falters.”

For Seereeram at the moment with around TT$6 billion (US$884 million) in excess liquidity in the financial system, “no bank borrows from the central bank and therefore the 3.5 per cent [repo rate] is of no practical value since the banks can take in deposits at a much lower rate, say below 1 per cent.”

The CBTT announces decisions about its monetary policy four times each year on the last Friday of March, June, September and December.