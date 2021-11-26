OUR extends deadline for spending limits on roaming services

The Office of Utilities Regulation (OUR) has extended the deadline for telecommunications providers to offer postpaid mobile customers the option to set spending limits when roaming.

This decision, initially set to take effect on December 18, 2021, has been extended to April 1, 2022. It constitutes the final phase of the OUR's decisions which are contained in its determination notice, 'Improving Information Transparency in Telecommunication Markets', published on June 18, 2020.

In a media release, the utilities regulator highlighted that with the upcoming December 18 deadline for the implementation of this obligation, the OUR sought and received information from mobile providers on their state of readiness to comply with the requirement. Having assessed the information provided and the arrangements still to be concluded including those with third parties, the OUR decided that it was prudent to extend the deadline for the establishment of financial caps (spending limits) on roaming services for postpaid mobile phone customers.

In June 18, 2020 the OUR issued its determination notice that included decisions which should be implemented by telecommunications providers on a phased basis within four to 18 months after the document is published.