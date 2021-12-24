Pandemic gives Caricom agenda well-needed boost

THE Caribbean Community (Caricom) agenda has been given an extra boost since the onset of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Secretary General of Caricom Dr Carla Barnett said the pandemic has forced regional leaders to accelerate plans which have been stuck in the conceptual phase for many years. Among the areas which benefitted from the urgency brought on by the pandemic is regional food security.

“One of the things that happened early in the pandemic is that the shipping lanes were disrupted, and for a region with a US$5-billion food import bill when we have the capacity to produce food and therefore provide some degree of food security, we needed to prioritise that and so this has put much greater impact for us on agriculture, agriculture development — particularly in the production of food to ensure food security.”

A February survey which looked at the impact of COVID-19 on food security and livelihoods of Caribbean people found that food insecurity in the region is on the rise. The survey, which was produced by the World Food Programme (WFP) and Caricom, revealed that between April 2020 and February 2021, 1 million Caribbean nationals were added to the pool of people in the region who experience food insecurity.

Dr Barnett stressed that work is now well advanced to see how the region can realistically feed itself.

She said “There's a plus and there's a minus; we've had a huge hit but we've also had the opportunity in many ways to reconsider where we are and how best to change what we do and how we do it as we move forward.

“The pandemic has also raised the level of priority that we now have to give to a number of things which we have been talking about for some time and now we are all trying to get these things done individually and at the Caricom level,” Dr Barnett continued.

Aside from food security, she said the region is also collaborating more on how to incorporate technology into the Caricom agenda and overall regional development plan.

“We're talking about things like incorporating IT [information technology] more into the way we work so we have a lot of e-governance programmes accelerating at the level of member states, and within the secretariat as well we're having to work through how we work differently because of having to integrate ICTs [information and communications technologies] more into the way we communicate, work and get our business done.”

She said the new normal has also brought the importance of some regional organisations to the fore. “It's also given greater priority to institutions like CARPHA and CDEMA, which we've known have been important in the past but now we know that they have to be properly organised, supported and enabled to work and so that has been happening with those agencies as well.”

The enhanced regional cooperation is also the driving force behind the Caribbean's COVID-19 vaccine procurement strategy. Dr Barnett disclosed that there has been much more success with bargaining as a region than as individual countries.

“We've been able to negotiate together to access vaccines for our member states reasonably successfully, and in a way that made sense for us because none of us individually would have been able to. It wouldn't have made sense for us to try to do it as individual territories,” she noted.