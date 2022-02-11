Partners sought

The Government of The Bahamas is now on the hunt for a partner to redevelop the Grand Bahama International Airport (GBIA).

To this end, a new request for proposal (RFP) will be issued next month for redeveloping GBIA and nine other “Family Island” airports. The announcement was made by Chester Cooper, deputy prime minister and minister of tourism, aviation and investment.

Cooper disclosed that within the next 45 days, the RFP will be made as the Government is intent on delivering a world-class airport. All preparatory work has already been completed with final reviews and adjustments now being made.

“It's only enough to say that The Bahamas people are planning to build a world-class airport where they can be very proud of Grand Bahama,” Minister Cooper declared, noting that “the redevelopment of the airport will support the overall economy and the quality of life of Bahamian guests.”

The deputy prime minister advised that the Government “will announce an investment call to participate in nine airports across The Bahamas, so we are on the way and by the end of the second quarter, we will have a short list of this. I hope we were moving forward. At this time, we will act swiftly.”

He further explained that the Government approved repair works for GBIA but the airport had an estimated $60 million in damage during the 2019 Hurricane Dorian.

Currently, work is being carried out to repair all the generators in addition to the approval given for the acquisition of five new generators.