Personal Responsibility

LILYCLAIRE Bellamy, executive director and attorney-at-law at the Jamaica Intellectual Property Office (JIPO), indicates that with the accession by Jamaica to the Madrid Treaty which offers copyright protection in multiple jurisdictions there will be more security in international trade.

However, she proposes that companies need to be more assertive and take better responsibility for protecting themselves against copyright and trademark infringements routinely.

Much clamor preceded the signing for the Madrid Protocol locally. However, Bellamy told the Jamaica Observer that some companies have been lax in retaining the legal help needed to protect their own turf.

She explained, “In the case of fraud you need to pursue it through the law. People need to take the steps to report and prosecute. You have a responsibility as the owner of property to protect and take action. Anyone who suffers theft must take the decision to pursue the matter with the law.”

On December 27, 2021, the Government of Jamaica deposited its instrument of accession to the Madrid Protocol, making it the 110th member of the Madrid System, which now covers 126 countries. The Protocol will enter into force for Jamaica on March 27, 2022.

Starting March 27, local brand owners in Jamaica will be able to start using the Madrid System to protect their trademarks in the territories of the System by filing a single international application and paying a single set of fees.

Fees and Payments — Madrid System

The World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) of which JIPO is the local arm, also says on its website, “With its straightforward designation process, foreign businesses and trademark owners can, from March 27, 2022, seek trademark protection through the Madrid System when selling their products and services in Jamaica.”

Protecting brand

Jamaica's accession is considered a cost-effective solution for brand owners worldwide and in the Caribbean.

Bellamy told the Caribbean Business Report that it is up to companies, however, to be more responsive and responsible in protecting themselves against threats. She stated. ““When somebody infringes, you must take action to enforce. If you do not enforce it, you are saying it's ok.”

She noted as well that there is a special unit of the Jamaican Police Force which is dedicated to intellectual property infringement investigations.

Section 9 of the Trade Marks Act in Jamaica addresses the circumstances in which a trademark is infringed.

It states, “A registered trademark is infringed by a person who, not being the proprietor of the trade mark or a person authorized by him, uses in the course of trade a sign that is identical with the trademark, in relation to goods or services that are identical with the goods or services for which the trade mark is registered.

“A registered trademark is infringed by a person who, not being the proprietor of the trade mark or a person authorized by him, uses in the course of trade a sign which is likely to deceive or confuse the public for the reason that the sign is identical with the trademark and is used in relation to goods or services that are similar to the goods or services for which the trade mark is registered; or the sign is similar to the registered trade mark and is used in relation to goods or services that are identical with or similar to the goods or services for which the trade mark is registered.”

The Act also states that a registered trademark “is infringed by any person who, not being the proprietor of the trade mark or a person authorized by him, uses in the course of trade, a sign that is identical with or similar to the registered trade mark in the circumstances referred to.”

Infringement

The law clarifies that “a person uses a sign if he does anything which associates or purports to associate the sign with any goods or services, in particular if he or she affixes it to goods or the packaging; offers or exposes goods for sale, puts them on the market or stocks them for the those purposes under the sign or offers or supplies services under the sign; imports or exports goods under the sign; or uses the sign on business papers or in advertising.”

The Act states that a person “who applies a registered trade mark to material intended to be used for labeling or packaging goods, as a business paper, or for advertising goods or services shall be treated as a party to any use of the material which infringes the registered trade mark if, when he applied the mark, he knew or had reason to believe that the application of the mark was not duly authorized by the proprietor or a licensee.”