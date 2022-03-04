Playa CEO anticipates Jamaica's recovery

DESPITE reporting a US$89.7-million loss for Playa Hotels and Resorts in 2021, chairman and CEO Bruce Wardinski is optimistic that the global travel and tourism industry is on the rebound.

But that recovery may be slower than expected in Jamaica, where the performance of properties appear “subdued” by Wardinski's standards.

“The Playa team once again did an excellent job during the fourth-quarter dealing with the operational challenges, on both the staffing and demand front, presented by the increase in COVID-19 cases. Our focus on ADR discipline combined with improving airlift and guest demand led to better than expected margin performance,” he told shareholders in a report on the fourth-quarter and full year 2021 results.

Playa owns and/or manages a portfolio of 22 resorts located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic, with a total room count 8,366.

In Jamaica, Playa owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall, Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, and Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa.

The chain owns two resorts in the Dominican Republic that are managed by a third-party and manages five resorts on behalf of third-party owners. Among them, Playa owns and manages the Hilton La Romana All-Inclusive Family Resort, the Hilton La Romana All-Inclusive Adult Resort, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, and Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana.

“While Mexico continued its steady recovery, the standout in the quarter was the sequential improvement in the Dominican Republic driven by the return of our European guests. Jamaica remained subdued due to more stringent COVID-related travel restrictions compared to our other segments but the performance in the Dominican Republic makes me optimistic about the potential recovery in Jamaica when we move beyond the pandemic,” Wardinski reported.

Dominica led all segments in 2021 with an occupancy rate of 69 per cent from its 2,644 rooms.

At the same time, Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula-based hotels, with a room count of 2,216, had 68.4 occupancy rate. On the Pacific Coast Playa hotels had an occupancy rate of 65.9 per cent out of 926 rooms.

Jamaica, with a total 1,428 rooms, had an occupancy rate of 58.3 per cent in 2021. Notwithstanding, the hotels improved their revenues to US$38.7 million, reflecting a 66.4 improvement over 2020.

In its quarterly review, Playa Hotels and Resorts took into account the potential loss of revenue due to the sale of Jewel Dunn's River Beach Resort & Spa and Jewel Runaway Bay Beach Resort & Waterpark in 2020.