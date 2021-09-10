Playa discloses higher room occupancy trends

Playa discloses higher room occupancy trendsFriday, September 10, 2021
|
Playa Hotels & Resorts NV on September 8, 2021 provided an update on July and August preliminary occupancy and net package average daily (ADR) rate results indicating that both are trending above expectations. Playa owns and/or manages a total portfolio consisting of 22 resorts (8,366 rooms) located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.
For the combined months of July and August, occupancy was 63.8 per cent at a net package ADR of $328. The preliminary ADR represents an approximate 34 per cent increase compared to the same period in 2019.
In a company release, Bruce Wardinski, chairman and CEO of Playa Hotels & Resorts, stated, “We are continuing to execute our strategy and are pleased to announce our progress thus far this quarter. We expected our absolute ADR to decline as the quarter progressed due to seasonal factors but exceeding 2019 ADR by over 30 per cent is well beyond our expectations.”
Playa Hotels & Resorts N V is a owner, operator and developer of all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in popular vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean.
The company owns and manages 15 resorts (6,004 rooms) located throughout Mexico, Jamaica and the Dominican Republic. Playa also owns two resorts in the Dominican Republic that are managed by a third party and manages five resorts on behalf of third-party owners.
Playa Hotels, which belongs to the Zacks Hotels and Motels industry, posted revenues of US$128.8 million for the quarter ended June 2021. This compares to year ago revenues of $0.98 million. Playa Hotels shares have added about 9.2 per cent since the beginning of the year versus the S&P 500's gain of 17.8 per cent.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy