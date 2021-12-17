Portland Holdings raises $1.9 billion via bond for Mavis Bank Coffee Factory

Specialty Coffee Investments Company Limited (SCICL), a company held ultimately under Portland Holdings Company Limited, is seeking to raise up to $1.90 billion in the form of fixed rate and secured notes to retire debt of the same amount connected to the operations of the Mavis Bank Coffee Factory.

Offered in three tranches, the funding is needed, according to arranger and lead broker Victoria Mutual Wealth Management (VMWM), to refinance an existing $1.9-billion note maturing December 22, 2021.

The notes will have a JMD/USD split of $550 million/US$8.7 million, respectively. The issue is being guaranteed by AIC Barbados Limited and backed by pledges of NCB Shares.

Specialty Coffee Investments Company Limited includes the operations of Mavis Bank Coffee Factory (MBCF) and was incorporated in Jamaica on September 13, 2016.

The company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Wallenford Limited (parent company), which is incorporated in Barbados. The ultimate parent of the company is Portland Holdings Limited, incorporated in Ontario and controlled by Michael Lee-Chin.

Issued in multiple tranches, the secured note offer includes JMD tranche A, with a maximum of two years carries the fixed rate 9.75 per cent; while JMD tranche B, with tenor of three years maximum, attracts fixed rate 7.25 per cent.

The USD-indexed tranche C, with tenor of maximum three, attracts a fixed rate of 7.25 per cent. Issue date is expected to be December 22, 2021. Interest is to be paid quarterly. The offer opens on December 17, 2021 and will close on December 22, 2021. The minimum purchase per investor is $1 million, while the minimum trading bloc is $100,000.

Market recovery

Information from investment manager VMWM is that, in 2020, Specialty Coffee Company's Mavis Bank Coffee Factory Limited saw a decline in sales due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, which also resulted in its net profit declining significantly to $40.76 million. That was down from the $128.83 million earned in 2019.

However, operating performance reportedly has improved in 2021, as net profit for the nine-month period ending September ($110.71 million) significantly outstripped the $40 million earned for the 2020 financial year.

The investment manager said, “This performance has been fuelled by the lifting of pandemic-related restrictions and will result in a significant improvement in the company's performance at the end of 2021.”

VMWM said that with the resumption in tourism activities in Jamaica, management is projecting that the pre-COVID profit levels should be realised within three to five years through “aggressive cost control management” and market recovery.

VMWM points to growth in the roasted coffee segment of the business and expansion in the green bean market segment. “This outlook and improvement in operating performance bodes well for the debt servicing capability of the parent company (SCICL),” it was stated.

Established in 1923, VMWM said that MBCF has grown to become Jamaica's largest producer of Jamaica Blue Mountain Coffee. MBCF processes over one million pounds of green beans from approximately 6,000 farmers per year.

MBCF produces its very own roasted coffee under the Jablum brand, which the investment manager said is the “most sought-after Jamaica Blue Mountain Coffee product line in the world. MCBF also markets its coffee under the Wallenford and True Brew brands”.

Despite exporting relatively low volumes (about 0.15 per cent of globally traded green coffee), Jamaica is noted as carrying the highest value in the Arabica coffee value chain, attracting approximately US$21.03/kg.