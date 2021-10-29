Pricesmart profits up by 25 per cent

Even against the backdrop of continued inflationary pressure on its operations, Pricesmart Inc was able to deliver a stellar jump in earnings as it recorded a net p rofit attributable to owners of US$97.96 million ($14.69 billion) for the financial year ending August 31, 2021.

Pricesmart is an international membership warehouse club business with 47 clubs spread across 13 territories. It is also listed on Nasdaq, a US-based securities exchange.

With the addition of a new club and continued spending by members, Pricesmart was able to improve its revenue by nine per cent to a record US$3.62 billion. Its membership base swelled to 1.67 million with its membership renewal rate peaking at 89.6 per cent. This resulted in the company earning three per cent more in membership income of US$56.03 million.

Pricesmart wasn't spared any of the impacts from supply chain disruptions seen over the last year. Though the company has managed to contain cost increases passed to members, it has become more strategic on how it defends itself from these impacts.

With this in mind, Pricesmart signed a lease and has begun construction of its third regional distribution centre in Trinidad and Tobago. This is despite the fact that Trinidad continues to have an illiquidity problem with the conversion of TTD to USD. It also expects to open its third production distribution centre in the Domincan Republic for its direct farm programme next month.

“Just like many other businesses across the globe, we experienced several challenges in the quarter including container shortages, port delays, and truck and driver shortages. These disruptions are impacting the timing of deliveries and leading to higher freight, transportation and labour costs. Despite all of these issues, we worked hard to hold down and mitigate the price increases passed on to the members while maintaining sufficient inventory,” stated Pricesmart Chief Executive Officer Sherry Bahrambeygui during the company's conference call last Friday.

Bahrambeygui also revealed that Pricesmart's clients are shifting their purchases to more discretionary items rather than essential items. Half of the company's US$3.46 billion net merchandise sales are for food and sundries while the rest are spread across fresh foods, hardlines and softlines. Its food court and bakery operations were up 46 and 31 per cent, respectively. The company is also pushing towards developing its private labels as one of the means to combat the disruptions and limit costs in the business. Private labels made up 22 per cent of net merchandise sales.

“This is going to be an important part of our merchandising strategy going forward. Beyond the obvious benefits of quality, value and price, private labels give us greater opportunity to nearshore, sourcing and manufacturing on select items; give us the opportunity to invest in local markets. It helps reduce the possibility of supply chain disruptions and helps identify possibly opportunities for vertical integration,” said Bahrambeygui.

Pricesmart is focusing more on data analytics and the use of e-commerce to drive sales for the business. Apart from creating more efficiencies, the e-commerce route has seen a greater spend through omni-channel routes rather than the traditional in-club experience. Sixteen per cent of all new sign-ups were done on the company's website relative to the six per cent recorded in 2020. Seven per cent of the company's membership use its platinum programme. The company launched a new version of its mobile application and will be utilising its investment in technology to further branch out into different markets through cross-border shopping.

“Data analytics is becoming an increasingly important tool in our decision-making. Knowledge is power and we're gaining new insights through the data analytics on using membership data effectively to improve member satisfaction and ultimately, contribute to higher membership renewal rates. Applying recently developed technology and analytics capabilities are enabling us to build on a key characteristic of our business model, our membership data. What we are learning is helping to sharpen our business strategy,'' noted Bahrambeygui.

Pricesmart sold its legacy cross-border casillero (package forwarding) and online marketplace business operated under Aeropost to The Bahamas-based Click to Collect Company Limited. Though the sale price wasn't disclosed, Pricesmart's Chief Financial Officer Michael McCleary noted that it would be discussed further in the company's first quarter. Pricesmart will retain key Aeropost personnel and technology in the transaction. Pricesmart acquired Aeropost in March 2018 for its technology and management experience in building out its e-commerce and logistics segments.

This week Pricesmart opened its 48th club in Guatemala City. Its Columbian and Jamaican clubs are set to open next month and in spring 2022, respectively. This would bring the total count up to 50 warehouse clubs. Though Bahrambeygui didn't discuss any new real estate acquisitions, she did indicate that the expanded team is finding good prospects amid the company's look to possibly use less real estate or build smaller stores amid the boom in e-commerce and delivery. Pricesmart currently leases the land or building of its single location in Jamaica with the new Portmore location to be owned by the company.

“In order to accelerate our process in terms of our strategic plans for growth, we have increased staffing in that area and for the support in analysis of real estate investments. It's yielded us a stronger pipeline at this point. There's more going on in terms of our due diligence and activity in evaluating opportunity for additional clubs,” closed Bahrambeygui.

