Prince Smith appeals to public defender

DENISE Smith, attorney-at-law representing Prince Smith (no relation) in the matter of the possession of acreage farmed in the Blue Mountains, and which is also being claimed by a coffee trader, says she is considering the matter of compensation in the case as the claim of legal tenancy by Prince Smith has been set aside in the Supreme Court.

The farmer indicates that he had 10 years worth of coffee plants on property in Moy Hall being disputed.

Courtney Fletcher, land surveyor and principal in Nakashka Coffee Company Limited, took the farmer on the Moy Hall property in Yallahs, St Thomas, to court as trespasser, indicating that he possessed a title to acreage used as a coffee farm.

Denise Smith, who represented Prince both at the parish court and in the Supreme Court, says she will hand over the case to new legal talent soon and told the Jamaica Observer, “ I am thinking that we need to file a claim for compensation for his farms since we are not in a position to say we own the land.”

Compensation, it was indicated, was hinged on the fact that Prince leased his acreage through a farmer's cooperative and had coffee plants valued at over $2 million on about seven acres. He is seeking compensation for his crop, especially in light of the lease document. Smith claims his family lived on the land in Moy Hall since they were enslaved by British planters.

Other advocates, who were responsible for organising a GoFundMe appeal for the coffee farmer's legal fees, told the Sunday Finance in mid-February that they are attempting to interest the Office of the Public Defender in the matter at this point.

The rethink by the coffee farmer's supporting team follows a negative result in the Supreme Court where Denise asked for an injunction preventing Fletcher from taking possession of the land.

In the case, which was heard on February 1, the appeal for an injunction preventing Fletcher from taking possession was thrown out with new evidence of the aged lease presented as coming too late.

The Moy Hall coffee farmer launched a GoFundMe appeal to legally pursue claim for the land which he farms. He explains on the GoFundMe site that his forebears have lived on Moy Hall since the time of slavery and his mother bears the name of the first land owner.

Sunday Finance was told that the case will serve as a test for other farmers in the locale, numbering over 50, who are also operating on leases received in decades passed, on lands which fall within the acreage now being claimed by Fletcher under title.

Denise noted, “the farmers on the property are in possession of leases... most of them... first from the Blue Mountain Coffee Growers society and the Wallenford Coffee company.”

From other sources, Sunday Finance was told that long-standing owners of the Moy Hall property, some resident abroad, are also following the legal matter.

Prince, who has been embroiled in court over the matter for half a decade, told the Sunday Finance that he is going to court to defend his stake of 10 acres which he says has been passed down through his family before Emancipation. Standing Spring Coffee Plantation, known as the Moy Hall Estate, which was established in the 1790s by William McCooty.

Fletcher's wife told Sunday Finance that he was in possession of a title and had bought the land. Fletcher previously indicated that he purchased acreage from JMMB as part of a bad debt portfolio, arising from a loan taken by a farmers cooperative which operated on the property.

Denise, the Attorney-at-law indicated previously that the Jamaica Agricultural Society...went into an agreement with the owners, promising to pay land taxes and put coffee growers on the property. Prince in turn said that he received a lease agreement in 2005.

The farm in Ness Castle in the Cedar Valley region of western St Thomas, Jamaica has approximately 875 coffee trees on each acre, representing decades of cultivation.

Attempts by Sunday Finance to get a comment from the Office of Public Defender were not successful. An e-mail went unanswered up to press time.