Proven sets profit record

After two recently completed acquisitions in 2021, Proven Investments Limited earned its highest net profit attributable to shareholders of US$10.09 million ($1.56 billion) for its first nine months to December 2021, a figure which exceeded its pre-COVID-19 record of US$8.47 million for the same period.

The St Lucian investment company garnered the bulk of this profit from its associate JMMB Group Limited which contributed US$11.60 million in share of profit relative to the US$12.05 million from the line item. The remaining share of profit came from Access Financial Services Limited, which doubled to US$450,000 for the nine months. Net revenue for the period grew by 49 per cent to US$28.28 million ($4.39 billion) largely due to the US$9.40 million contribution of Roberts Manufacturing Company Limited.

Proven's core subsidiaries saw mixed performances compared as massive trading gains repeated during the 2020 period weren't replicated in the same period. Proven Wealth Limited's (PWL) net profit declined by 22 per cent to US$1.4 million as total expenses grew by five per cent to US$5.30 million. Boslil Bank Limited had a decline in net profit to US$2.50 million while International Financial Planning Limited reported a net loss of US$250,000.

Proven earned US$2.25 million from its 50.5 per cent stake in over the six-month period since acquisition in June 2020. Roberts produces edible oils and other food products in Barbados. Heritage Education Funds International Inc contributed US$90,000 to Proven's bottom line for the third quarter.

Proven Properties Limited (PPL) generated US$1.24 million in net profit which accounted for 12 per cent of the group's net profit. PPL added its sixth rental property in the form of Chelsea Lands in the third quarter which consists of 0.47 acres of land for parking at 12 Chelsea Avenue. PPL expects to complete its 'The César' and 'VIA at Braemar' by March which are residential developments on Millsborough Avenue and Braemar Avenue. PPL was formerly known as Real Properties Limited before adapting the brand of its parent company. PPL's total assets rose by 37 per cent to US$58.27 million.

Proven's net profit attributable to owners for the first nine months is likely to surpass the US$11.53 million set in the 2021 financial year (March 2021) due to the company's recent acquisition of Fidelity Bank (Cayman) Limited on February 1 which will be renamed Proven Bank Limited. Earnings per share for the first nine months totalled US$0.0133 per share relative to the $0.0101 in the prior period. Proven earned US$2.53 million in net profit up to December 2011 with total assets of US$139.97 million.

Amid rising interest rates, Boslil has focused on steady implementation of strategies to guard against interest rate shocks while maintaining a quality loan portfolio which is expected to boost net interest income over the medium to long term. PWL upgraded its customer relation management platform while IFP continues to be limited by the decline in client activity from the pandemic management actions in the Cayman Islands. Proven will host its first investor briefing on February 24 at 6:30 pm.

Proven's total assets rose by 16 per cent to US$754.18 million ($116.96 billion) due to the growth in cash and cash equivalents to US$166.68 million plus US$44.56 million in intangible assets. Total liabilities increased by 13 per cent to US$573.32 million while shareholders equity climbed by 21 per cent to US$164.26 million. The company's book value stands at US$0.2163 relative to a trading price of US$0.2059 at the end of the third quarter. Proven now manages US$820 million of off-balance sheet assets.

