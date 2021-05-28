Puerto Rico relaxes entry requirements for fully vaccinated US travellers

Puerto Rico relaxes entry requirements for fully vaccinated US travellersFriday, May 28, 2021
|
Effective today Puerto Rico will no longer require fully vaccinated travellers from the United States to get tested for COVID-19 on arrival.
“Puerto Rico has prioritised health and safety from the onset of the pandemic, becoming the first United States destination to implement an islandwide curfew, among other measures developed to safeguard residents and visitors,” said Brad Dean, chief executive officer of Discover Puerto Rico, the island's destination marketing organisation.
“As restrictions loosen, we look forward to welcoming travellers seeking to responsibly explore our island, immerse themselves in unforgettable culture, unique natural wonders and delicious cuisine, while taking advantage of the ease of travel that comes with Puerto Rico being a US territory, including no need for a passport for US citizens,” Dean said.
Those flying to the island from an international destination as well as travellers who are not fully vaccinated will still be required to show proof of a negative COVID-19 molecular test from no more than 72 hours before their arrival and fill out a travel declaration form. Anyone who arrives without a negative test is subject to a US$300 fine.
Additional reduced restrictions include increased capacities for businesses, raised from 30 to 50 per cent, and the removal of a mask requirement for fully vaccinated individuals in parks and on beaches.
The reopening of the coliseums, popular for entertainment experiences, will also be permitted at 30 per cent capacity, with all attendees required to present either a vaccination card, or negative antigen test to gain admission.
Bars, however, remain closed.
Since Puerto Rico is a US territory, travellers heading back to the US mainland are not required to show proof of a negative test before boarding a flight.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy