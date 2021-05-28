Puerto Rico relaxes entry requirements for fully vaccinated US travellers

Effective today Puerto Rico will no longer require fully vaccinated travellers from the United States to get tested for COVID-19 on arrival.

“Puerto Rico has prioritised health and safety from the onset of the pandemic, becoming the first United States destination to implement an islandwide curfew, among other measures developed to safeguard residents and visitors,” said Brad Dean, chief executive officer of Discover Puerto Rico, the island's destination marketing organisation.

“As restrictions loosen, we look forward to welcoming travellers seeking to responsibly explore our island, immerse themselves in unforgettable culture, unique natural wonders and delicious cuisine, while taking advantage of the ease of travel that comes with Puerto Rico being a US territory, including no need for a passport for US citizens,” Dean said.

Those flying to the island from an international destination as well as travellers who are not fully vaccinated will still be required to show proof of a negative COVID-19 molecular test from no more than 72 hours before their arrival and fill out a travel declaration form. Anyone who arrives without a negative test is subject to a US$300 fine.

Additional reduced restrictions include increased capacities for businesses, raised from 30 to 50 per cent, and the removal of a mask requirement for fully vaccinated individuals in parks and on beaches.

The reopening of the coliseums, popular for entertainment experiences, will also be permitted at 30 per cent capacity, with all attendees required to present either a vaccination card, or negative antigen test to gain admission.

Bars, however, remain closed.

Since Puerto Rico is a US territory, travellers heading back to the US mainland are not required to show proof of a negative test before boarding a flight.