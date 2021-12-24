Pulse confident ahead of returning to market

Pulse Investments Limited has expressed renewed interest in an equity raise as it gears up for the ground-breaking of Pulse Homes in January, and future developments.

The model management and real estate company got approval from shareholders at its 2020 annual general meeting (AGM) to authorise the issue of shares pursuant to a rights issue, additional public offering or stock split. However, it is set to reintroduce the resolution to raise additional capital for its April 12 AGM with another special item for it to increase its authorised share capital from 7.5 billion units to unlimited. Pulse executed a 4 to 1 stock split in March 2020 with its stock price rising by 222 per cent in the year.

“While it was not absolutely necessary to bring these resolutions to the meeting again, we felt it would do no harm to include them among a broader set of resolutions that empowered the company, inter alia, to raise the authorised share capital ceiling to 'unlimited', among other provisions of the 2004 Companies Act. It gave immediate context to our need for an increase in our authorised share capital. Much of the last increase was used up in our subsequent stock split,” stated founder and chairman of Pulse Kingsley Cooper.

Cooper said, “We have always said that we intend to pursue a new equity raise. It is just a matter of timing. We believe we are getting closer to that point.”

Only a handful of companies have raised additional funds since the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Cooper didn't provide insight into any targets the company may have for an equity raise.

He explained that the special item proposed for the company to purchase its own shares would allow for it to either arrange a share buyback programme or prepare a future compensation package.

Pulse acquired the Villa Ronai property in April and secured $1.1 billion in financing to begin the first phase of its Pulse Homes at Villa Ronai. It plans to break ground next month for its two-year project to develop 30 units. Pulse has secured the services of GW Architects, Neville Mills and Associates, MRS Design Studios, and East Gate Construction Company to develop the project. Fifteen units will be sold between US$450,000 and $650,000 to repay the construction financing with the company set to retain the other 15 units.

Pulse has already completed the 66-unit development at Villa Ronai with Lifestyle Village set to be rented to tourists and locals. If the COVID-19 situation on the hospitality situation is mitigated by March, Pulse will open the development as a hotel. If not, it will operate as a semi-residential facility with restaurants, pools and a club house.

When asked about the spaces at Trafalgar Road, Cooper said, “Only a relatively small number of rooms (10) were outfitted for office use. Take-up was fair, but we are seeing an uptick in our guest rooms business, so trends over the next few months will determine how we proceed.”

Pulse has had no ticket sales for its Caribbean Fashionweek for the last two years and has been unable to hold the Peter Tosh Music Festival due to the pandemic. Jamaica's vaccination rate is inching upwards at a snail's pace and there are still strict gathering limits which hinder the company's physical activities.

“There are, but we would rather wait until the world really gets a handle on COVID before assuming such risks. Event promotion is always risky, in any event, but with COVID and travel, the risk increases exponentially. We are cautiously optimistic. We expect some lockdowns and business slowdowns, but we believe the world has decided that it will have to live with COVID for some time, so business will proceed in an environment of vaccination, protocols and mitigation,” Cooper explained about the option to host events outside of Jamaica.

Pulse's operating profit rose by 34 per cent to $406.37 million for the company's first quarter, with net profit growing by 32 per cent to $397.94 million. Its total assets surpassed $7 billion for the first time, with non-current assets at $7.25 billion and cash at $51.43 million. Shareholders' equity closed the period at $6 billion.