Pump blues Margins at pumps decline as gas prices rise — CAC data

THE mark-up added to petrol prices at the pumps has shown a progressive decline over the last year, according to data released by the Consumer Affairs Commission (CAC).

The data compiled by the CAC through its monthly survey of prices at the pumps show that in the last year, the margin on all four transportation fuel has declined from a range of 23 per cent to 29 per cent above Petrojam's ex-refinery prices to a lower average mark-up of 16 per cent to 21 per cent.

The CAC conducts surveys each month and compare the average prices obtained to the ex-refinery prices announced each Wednesday by Petrojam, the State-owned oil refinery.

For 87 gasoline, the data revealed that while the announced ex-refinery price on January 21, 2021 was $115.93 per litre, consumers were paying an average $143.13 per litre at service stations, a full $27.20 more than Petrojam announced. That works out at a mark-up of 23.46 per cent. The comparative data for this year, January 20, 2022, show the ex-refinery price for 87 gasoline at $169.18 per litre, while at the pumps, consumers were paying $27.89 cents more at an average price of $197.07 per litre to fill up. That pump price was 16 per cent higher than the ex-refinery price this past January, but the mark-up was 7.46 percentage points lower than a year earlier.

Similar reductions in margins for 90 gasoline, automotive diesel oil and ultra-low sulphur diesel are also shown by the CAC survey over the 12 months, January 2021 to January 2022.

On January 21, 2021, Petrojam sold a litre of 90 gasoline for $118.77. At the pumps consumers faced a price that averaged $154.13, a full $35.36 more than the ex-refinery price, representing a mark-up of 29.77 per cent. However, a year later on January 20, 2022, that same litre of 90 gasoline was being distributed by Petrojam at a price of $174.65, while at the pumps, the average price was $210.42. The additional cost per litre at the pumps was almost identical to a year earlier at $35.77, but the margin was down to 20 per cent, almost 10 percentage points lower than a year ago.

For automotive diesel, on January 21, 2021, Petrojam announced a price of $116.41 per litre, with the average selling price at service stations being $145.63, according to the CAC survey. The difference between the two prices was $29.22 and a margin of 25.10 per cent. By January 20, 2022, that margin had reduced to 17 per cent, with the pump price of $197.85 per litre being $29.31 more than the ex-refinery price of $168.54 per litre. For ultra-low-sulphur diesel, the margin in January this year was 21 per cent versus 29.62 per cent a year earlier.

The reduced margins imply that pump prices were rising slower than the ex-refinery prices and the data back up that expectation.

For example, in the 12 months under review, Petrojam hiked the price of transport petroleum products — 87 and 90 gasoline, automotive diesel oil and ultra-low-sulphur diesel — by between 45 per cent and 47 per cent. At the pumps, however, the prices went up between 35 per cent and 37 per cent. For the most part, the difference in the price per litre in terms of dollar amount was largely unchanged from a year earlier.