Ready to rumble

LUCKY Play Lottery, the one-year-old gaming operation run by Goodwill Gaming Enterprises Limited, is indicating that it is adding new products ahead of its first anniversary in February 2022.

The company is majority owned by businessman Ian Deer with Pradeep Vaswani as the other shareholder. Lucky Play Lottery was given approval by the Betting, Gaming and Lotteries Commission in February 2021.

Dear, who is company chairman, told the Jamaica Observer that, in addition to new products, the company will be increasing its retail footprint islandwide. On its website the company is soliciting further agents for its network. The company has not shared investment, but has been adding new products.

Dear said Lucky Play's flagship Pick 1 game (Big Pot), “offers the highest designed payout of $300 for every $10 wager.” The game offers players the opportunity to win $300 for every $10, 11 times per day.

In December 2021, the Thundaball feature was added to the Big Pot game offering what the company states is the “highest payout to players for an additional $10 spend.”

Players have a chance to win an additional $800 for every $10 bet, resulting in a combined winnings of $1,100 when the gold Thundaball is selected.

Lucky Play's Super 5 game gives players five chances daily to win $1 million for a minimum wage of $20 also.

The Lucky Play Dream 6 lottery provides better odds by selecting six of 37 numbers offering a path to winning the $84.75-million main jackpot prize. Dear said that this is currently the largest local jackpot.

CEO Patrick Clunis said in a release that after launching (March 2021), “the company entered a very competitive agent space which initially affected expected revenues and the pace of our network buildout.”

Since, however, the company has to date built up over 500 brick and mortar lottery agents. Mobile terminals have also been deployed, which, according to Clunis, provides an “additional source of income for entrepreneurs, with very low operating costs.”

Clunis said the lottery company is on track to break even by the 1st quarter of 2022 but has not shared investment figures.

In October, 2021 Lucky Play further expanded product offerings selling top-up and data packages across their lottery network Flow.

The CEO explained, “We have remained strategic and deliberate in our execution, experiencing overall growth with improved results.”

Dear said new products were in the offing for the company's second year, but did not specify.