Record motor vehicle moves at Kingston Wharves

Kingston Wharves Limited's (KWL) motor vehicle business has seen an upswing, with the company's transhipment segment up significantly for 2021 over the previous year. Cargo shipped through the terminal is segmented into domestic and transhipment (cargo destined for other territories outside of Jamaica).

“One of the most compelling indicators of the increased activity is the fact that within a 72-hour period this week six large pure car carriers (PCC) called at Kingston Wharves, totalling over 5000 motor unit moves. A seventh vessel arrived within another 48 hours,” noted Kingston Wharves CEO Mark Williams.

He added: “This development is unprecedented; our motor unit business has been growing steadily, however, it is the first time we are seeing this many autoliners call on our terminal in such quick succession, the highlight of which has been having three major vessels docked and working simultaneously.”

The CEO disclosed that the 5000 motor unit moves in 72 hours were more than the numbers handled for the entire month of June in 2020.

Approximately 8000 units have been stevedored since the start of June 2021. “It is a credit to the hard work and planning of our team that has facilitated the successful execution of this record activity,” Williams stated.

The increase in KWL's motor vehicle business is a signal of a potential rebound from the slowdown of last year, due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“COVID-19 dealt a significant blow to the shipping industry worldwide. Hopefully, what we are seeing now is the beginning of a sustainable turnaround in that situation,” the CEO observed.

Kingston Wharves is the Caribbean's leading multi-purpose multi-user port terminal and logistics services provider, handling a diversified range of cargo types, including, bulk, break bulk, and containerised cargo.

Williams noted that the growth in the motor vehicle business was as a direct result of major investments made by Kingston Wharves.

“Port business is a capital intensive undertaking; we have made the requisite investment in improving our berthing facilities and acquiring and building on-dock and off-dock car park facilities, including the establishment of Global Auto Logistics Centre. We have also optimised the space on our terminal by relocating on-dock warehouses, reconstructed drainage in and around our facilities, and invested heavily in ICT technology,” he said.

“The increased number of auto vessel calls is a great development, not just for Kingston Wharves, but also Jamaica and the Jamaican economy. Kingston Wharves directly employs over 700 persons, and utilise its terminal and logistics infrastructure as a key enabler of trade to almost every sector in the Jamaica economy.”

KWL is also the global auto transhipment hub for Norwegian auto carrier Hoegh Autoliners since 2010. The terminal also services other international auto carriers such as Glovis, Eukor, KLine, NYK, and Mitsui.