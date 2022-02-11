Record quarter

Caribbean Producers Jamaica Limited (CPJ) reports net profit of US$3.62 million ($561.94 million) in the second quarter of its financial year (October-December), a total which far exceeds any full year's performance the company has seen in the decade since listing on the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE)'s Junior Market.

CPJ listed on the Junior Market on July 20, 2011, and benefited from paying no income tax for the first five years and 50 per cent off the regular rate in the remaining five years. The company's highest net profit since listing had come in its 2015 financial year (FY) when it earned US$3.54 million. However, now with record earnings in its second quarter, CPJ has posted $5.23 million in net profit attributable to shareholders for the full six months, July to December.

When the Jamaica Observer caught up with CPJ chairman and interim CEO Anthony “Mark” Hart, the co-founder was ecstatic about the company's turnaround and attributed it to the time it had to reorganise itself during the slowdown in the tourism sector from which it derived 80 per cent of its business before the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“When things are going reasonably well, you tend to not really take care of the things that need taking care of because you're comfortable. We had a series of events in the past, to the stage where we were determined to make some changes. How many times do you get a chance to stop when you're not functioning in the normal way, trying to keep up with procurement and supplying customers? It gave us a lot of time to focus on really fixing the company up, putting in the right systems and people in place,” Hart commented.

CPJ implemented 10 platforms ranging from warehouse and supply chain management, demand planning and customer service modules over the last two years. The company also rationalised itself to operate with about 100 fewer staff members and improve systems to save an estimated US$600,000 in expenses each month.

CPJ earned US$33.06 million ($5.13 billion) in revenue for its second quarter, which was its highest-ever performance for the period since opening in 1994. This included the company earning US$11 million in December sales while selling 30 per cent less volume. The second-quarter revenues eclipsed the US$32.38 million earned during the same quarter of its 2019 financial year. It was achieved as Jamaica recorded the highest number of passenger arrivals at the Sangster International Airport (SIA) in December. During that month, 449,400 passengers entered the island through SIA, compared to the 341,100 passengers in December 2021.

With a renewed focus, CPJ is hoping to raise billions of dollars over the next 12 months to carry out a variety of projects and possible acquisitions in the Latin America and Caribbean region. CPJ's stock price rose by 405 per cent in 2021 with the company's market capitalisation at $21.05 billion (US$133.32 million), well ahead of its US$78.70 million in total assets as of December. CPJ has a $500 million (US$3.37 million) bond due in May 2023 along with a variety of other loans due in 2024.

While the company hasn't decided the type of capital raise it wants to execute, Hart did confirm that there would be special considerations for existing shareholders if an additional public offering (APO) is executed. This is based on sentiment expressed by different retail investors who aren't guaranteed to maintain their equivalent stake in an APO. A clear example is with the Derrimon Trading APO in February 2021 in which shareholders only received 51.63 per cent of what they applied for in the offer.

“We will definitely have a rights issue component if we do go to the market to raise capital to take advantage of some opportunities we're considering. We will be offering existing shareholders the right to acquire shares. We're still in the planning phases and have done a lot of groundwork but can't speak more on it as yet. From any crisis, there's opportunity and we think we've found something that could be very valuable to CPJ in the future,” Hart explained about the capital raise.

CPJ will be adding more offerings to its portfolio of distributed spirit products including Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's Teremana Tequila Blanco. This will be complemented by changing out the deli space at its Lady Musgrave location to a cold storage space to offer more products to its retail segment. CPJ aims to earn US$50 million in revenue from this segment within three to five years.

“We have a very strong portfolio of wines and spirits. People are drinking premium products nowadays and we've been importing these products for the last 20 years. We've seen the shift where people have become much more exposed to these products. We're selling record levels of spirits now,” Hart added.

Even with all the positive sentiment surrounding the company, Hart remains cautious about the impact the Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus is having on travel demand in January. During January, 267,300 passed through the SIA. Even with all these events, Hart believes the company can survive another downturn and record profit due to its adjusted cost structure. He also sees a very strong summer season based on the renewed booking demand for the rest of the winter tourist season.

“We really went to work and took advantage of the crisis. We took a beating during the COVID time, and now it's our time to reward shareholders. We have stronger logistic platforms and I think our customers will be very happy for many years to come. We have some other things coming, but I can't say anything as yet since we have to keep our eyes on the playing field,” Hart closed.