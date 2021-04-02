Recovery offers chance to build back better in Latin America and the Caribbean, says World Bank

While Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC) suffered more health and economic damage from the novel coronavirus pandemic than any other region, there is the potential for significant transformation in key sectors as the region begins to rebound, says the World Bank.

According to a new report by the bank, because of the pandemic, gross domestic product (GDP) in the Latin America and Caribbean region — excluding Venezuela — fell 6.7 per cent in 2020. While a return to growth of 4.4 per cent is expected in 2021, which compares to the bank's late 2020 forecast of a 7.9 per cent GDP decline in 2020, and four per cent expansion in 2021.

However, the immense disruption from the pandemic may lay the groundwork for higher productivity through economic restructuring and digitisation. Other growth opportunities stem from innovations in the electricity sector, according to the World Bank LAC Semiannual report Renewing with Growth.

Global trade in goods held up relatively well, despite the sharp drop of trade in services, especially tourism. Most commodity prices are now higher than before the COVID-19 crisis, partly due to China's quick rebound, the report indicated, noting that the biggest transformation could come from accelerated digitisation, which could lead to greater dynamism in financial intermediation, international trade and labour markets.

“In addition, capital markets remained open to most countries in the region. Borrowing from abroad actually increased, which helped mitigate the economic and social impact of the COVID-19 crisis. Most countries in the region ran substantial budget deficits since the beginning of the pandemic, with the additional spending devoted to strengthening health systems, providing transfers to households, and helping firms,” the report stated.

It added that at the same time proactive measures helped debtors and reduced the risk of financial crises.

According to the bank, hospitality and personal services may suffer long-term damage, but information technology, finance and logistics will expand and in the medium term, the gains could be larger than the losses.

“Technology also brings the opportunity to transform the power sector. Latin America and the Caribbean has the cleanest electricity generation matrix of all developing regions, mainly due to the abundance of hydropower. The region should have the cheapest electricity in the developing world, but instead has the most expensive, mostly due to inefficiencies,” the World Bank said.

It further pointed out that because of this firms and households in the region pay substantially more for the electricity they consume than it would cost to produce it. With the right institutional framework, technology could increase competition in the sector, bringing electricity prices down and increasing the share generated from renewable sources.

“…Distributed generation could allow firms and households to rely on their own power sources, such as solar panels, to sell electricity to the grid or to buy from it depending on the hour of the day. In addition, increased cross-border electricity trade could capitalise on differences in installed capacity, generation cost and the timing of peak demand to generate mutual gains. However, these efficiency gains will only materialise if electricity can be sold and bought at the right price”.