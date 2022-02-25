Republic continues recovery

REPUBLIC Financial Holdings Limited (RFHL), a Trinidadian financial conglomerate, extended its recovery as its net profit attributable to shareholders rose by one per cent to TT$395.87 million ($9.23 billion) in the first quarter ending December 31, 2021.

RFHL, with a reach of 14 countries and more than 6,000 employees, saw net interest income improve by 2 per cent to TT$1.02 billion ($23.69 billion) as the Omicron variant of COVID-19 dampened the economic recovery in many operating territories and pushed the group to extend moratoriums to affected customers. This was accompanied by reduced productivity from staff absences and self-imposed lockdowns.

Despite the rise in operating income to TT$1.43 billion, Trinidad's performance decreased to TT$717.17 million. Barbados saw triple- digit growth from TT$76.79 million to TT$118.35 million, while Guyana saw its contribution grow to TT$108.39 million. A three per cent rise in operating expenses to TT$871.90 million dragged operating profit to TT$610.84 million.

Due to lower credit loss provisions and higher results from its associates, RFHL's profit before taxation grew to TT$576.78 million. This was driven by Barbados's and Eastern Caribbean's rebound to TT$39.01 million and TT$64.57 million respectively. With a flat tax bill, RFHL's consolidated net profit came out to TT$432.37 million, which surpassed the pre-COVID-19 performance of TT$412.94 million. Earnings per share came up to TT$2.43 compared to the TT$2.41 in the prior period.

Total assets rose by seven per cent to TT$111.93 billion ($2.61 trillion) due to the growth in cash resources and investment securities over the period. Total liabilities increased by six per cent to TT$99.08 billion from larger deposits, while equity attributable to shareholders grew by 13 per cent to TT$11.72 billion.

RFHL's share price has increased by 1 per cent this year to TT$142 ($3,311.47).

“In closing, a lesson we have learnt over the past year is that together we are stronger. Our ability to navigate these challenging times was due to our people — the extraordinary women and men of RFHL. It is through their commitment, resilience, and dedication that we were able to accomplish all that we did. Our team truly rose to the occasion, working in a tireless yet committed manner and demonstrating enormous professionalism and care in support of our clients and customers. Though there are still uncertain [about] times ahead, economic recovery has begun, which is a very positive signal,” stated RFHL Chairman Vincent A Pereira.