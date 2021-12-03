Republic Financial profits rebound

Despite Republic Financial Holdings Limited's (RFHL) consolidated net profit improving by 44 per cent to TT$1.44 billion ($33.13 billion) for the 2021 financial year (September 30), the group's interest income declined to TT$4.64 billion as lending rates and average yields decreased across most of its operating markets.

The financial group which operates various financial services entities across the Eastern Caribbean and Ghana saw its total advances grow by 4 per cent to TT$55.52 billion. However, this wasn't enough to offset the reduction of net interest income in Trinidad and Tobago which closed the year at TT$1.92 billion. Only the Eastern Caribbean and Ghana segments recorded improvements during the period due to higher investments and reduction in interest rates on customer deposits.

Other income rose by 7 per cent to TT$1.83 billion as fees and commission income improved from the increased commissions on credit card services and reopening of the economies they operate in. This increase pushed net operating income up 2 per cent to TT$5.80 billion.

Group operating expenses marginally declined to TT$3.51 billion while the share of profit from associates decreased to TT$4.12 million. With the economic expectations improved, the group's credit loss provisions on financial assets decreased by 44 per cent to TT$347.99 million. Even with a higher tax bill, the group's net profit attributable to owners grew by 45 per cent to TT$1.31 billion. Though this performance is better than 2020, it still trails the 2018 performance and below the record TT$1.58 billion set in 2019 emanating from the acquisitions of Scotiabank's Eastern Caribbean subsidiaries.

Total assets grew by 5 per cent to TT$109.17 billion as investment securities recovered from the price collapse in 2020 and treasury bill holdings rose to TT $4.93 billion. Total liabilities Total liabilities increased by 4 per cent to TT$96.31 billion due to the rise in customer deposits and decrease in other fund raising instruments. Equity attributable to owners rose by 14 per cent to TT$11.73 billion. RFHL declared a dividend of TT$3.00 (TT$489.84 million) to shareholders which was paid on December 1. The group's dividend yield was 2.93 per cent for 2021 with the stock up 2 per cent year to date.

The group was able to convert the IT systems for two territories in the Eastern Caribbean with another five set to be completed during the year. This is part of the plan to implement a common platform across all group subsidiaries.

RFHL's subsidiary Republic Evolve Limited (now Republic Life Insurance Company Limited) was issued an insurance licence to operate in the life insurance class of business. This forms part of the group's new foray into another business segment and plans to make it a significant part of the group's overall business in the years to come. The annual general meeting is set for December 13 at 9:30 am.

“I believe the group is very well poised to respond to the opportunities and challenges that undoubtedly lie ahead and to play a key role in supporting and enabling the recovery efforts of the various countries within which we operate. The group's strong asset base and geographic diversity has served us well in the recent past and will continue to do so going forward. Though there are still uncertain times ahead, economic recovery has begun, which is a very positive signal,” stated Chairman Vincent Pereira in the annual report.

By David Rose