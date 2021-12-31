Reshaping regional integration

President of the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) Hyginus “Gene” Leon is proposing a new strategy to advance regional integration. Leon said the strategy of relying on politicians to implement changes at the national level has not been working and must now be revised.

“You have to first start from an acceptance that individually you just cannot survive, in the same way that you would survive if you were operating as a group. I think that first statement has been accepted by most but I think what is missing is the translation of that acceptance into a policy space that is national and at the same time it is regional. So, you have that disconnect between the people that make the decisions at the regional level and when those decisions get to be implemented within national spaces they just don't add up.”

To achieve a more desirable outcome, Leon is proposing a reversal of that strategy.

“I think that the way you start that process is to reverse the flow, not rely on the elected political officials to drive integration but to have the masses drive integration through that same acceptance of the fact that we are all better off together. If the masses are aligned at the regional level, chances are you have a much higher probability that you will have that alignment of national and regional.”

But he admits that regional integration is not something that can be achieved by chance. He said there must be deliberate efforts to transform the current situation.

“A large part of this is this cultural/growth mindset that embodies not the firefighting that we have, but a structured, planning concept of how we move the regional forward. That has to embrace in all its ways innovation and creativity, a very strong risk bearing financial sector and an acceptance of creative disruptions of the status quo where you are allowed to challenge, to fail, to push the boundaries because that's the only way you leapfrog from what is a comfortable space to one that will get you to a point of being different, advancing the general good of the region.”

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) in 2020 highlighted a slew of issues which contributed to the sluggish integration movement in the Caribbean. Among them were a combination of institutional, political and economic structural factors, the absence of a facilitating regional architecture and differing export/production structures, income and development levels.

In the meantime, director general of the World Trade Organization (WTO) Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has also weighed in on the discussion, urging Caribbean leaders to pay closer attention to connectivity as it strives towards greater integration.

“I think connectivity is so key, you can't really talk about regional integration where connectivity is weak. One of the things that we looked at in the Caribbean is this free movement of goods and people. If you look at the connection between the islands, how good is it really? It's very expensive, whether by air or boat.”

She noted that while digital connectivity is crucial, physical connectivity should not be ignored, noting that it will help to create a spirit of oneness among Caribbean people.

“Even though I'm very digital and I think we should spend some more time on digital connectivity, physical connectivity has a mindset of bringing people together and making them feel as one.”