Royal Caribbean launches world's largest cruise ship

Royal Caribbean International has announced that the world's largest cruise ship, Wonder of the Seas , will debut in the US and Europe with planned visits to Caribbean destinations.

The Wonders of the Seas is set to sail from its home in Fort Lauderdale to the Caribbean on March 4, 2022, before making its way to Barcelona and Rome to kick off summer vacations in May, the company disclosed on September 15, 2021.

Royal Caribbean International has been setting vacation hotels afloat for more than 50 years. The company says, “Each successive class of ships is an architectural marvel featuring the latest technology and guest experiences for today's adventurous traveller.”

The cruise line's itineraries feature more than 270 destinations in 72 countries on six continents, including the company's own private island destination in The Bahamas, Perfect Day at CocoCay.

The new ship features, it was outlined, “eight distinct neighbourhoods, an Oasis Class first, that include all-new features such as the Suite Neighbourhood, a cantilevered pool bar named The Vue, and Wonder Playscape – an interactive, open-air kids' play area with awe-inspiring views. With returning favourites also on deck, like The Ultimate Abyss, the tallest slide at sea; Central Park, the neighbourhood filled with real plants from end to end; and a Caribbean-inspired pool deck experience.” The Line is meanwhile inviting adventurers of all ages to “reimagine, explore and make memories once again.”

Michael Bayley, president and cheif executive officer (CEO) at Royal Caribbean International, said in a company release, “The momentum taking off across bookings and our returning ships in the US and Europe is significant. With half of our fleet sailing again, we are encouraged by what we're seeing. These regions are in the position to welcome a brand-new, innovative ship like Wonder of the Seas.”

The release, describing Wonder's new feature Suite Class Neighbourhood, a feature only found on Wonder, says it offers “Royal Suite Class guests an elevated Suite Sun Deck in a new location, plunge pool, bar and plenty of loungers and nooks to kick back; a Coastal Kitchen, private restaurant, and a Suite Lounge.” This area can host a family of 10.

Wonder Playscape, another feature, is an underwater-themed play area for children with slides, climbing walls, games, and an interactive mural activated by touch.