Sagicor Financial assets reach US$10 billion

Sagicor Financial Corporation, a financial services provider in the Caribbean and the United States, reported its net revenue rose 94 per cent to US$781.9 million in its third quarter which ended September 30. Net income to shareholders amounted to US$50.4 million.

Dodridge Miller, group president and chief executive officer, in statements attached to the company's release, said, “Once again, Sagicor Life USA posted a very strong quarter reflecting continued progress in our US strategy as that business grows towards scale. Sagicor Jamaica also grew compared to Q3 2020 underpinned by new life insurance sales and positive emergence from our actuarial reserves. Sagicor Life, our southern Caribbean segment, delivered good profitability despite lockdowns from the pandemic across select markets.”

He noted that the company has reached yet another milestone as total assets surpassed US$10 billion for the first time in the group's history.

Miller said that profitability during the quarter was bolstered by “strong sales of annuities and improved asset spreads in the USA segment, and a solid top-line performance from Sagicor Jamaica overall supported by positive emergence from its actuarial reserves following their annual review. “

He noted that Sagicor Life was profitable despite continued economic headwinds in the Southern Caribbean. Gains on the company's shareholding in Playa Hotels & Resorts NV also contributed $8.6 million of net income to shareholders in the quarter.

For Sagicor Jamaica, total net revenue including premiums of $174.4 million increased 12 per cent, as the commercial and investment banking businesses benefited from a market rebound, resulting in improved transaction volumes and fee income. Net premium revenue increased by four per cent to $84.5 million as the individual life business reported strong results underpinned by new business sales and portfolio growth.

For Sagicor Life USA, total net revenue including premiums increased 311 per cent to $465.5 million. Net premium revenue was $437.6 million, up 412 per cent. Net income to shareholders for this segment was $23.1 million compared to a loss of $18.7 million in the same quarter in 2020.