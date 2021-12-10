Sagicor Financial Company reopens senior note offering to raise US$150 million

Following its successful US$400-million senior note offering in May, Sagicor Financial Company Limited (SFC) has reopened the offer to raise an additional US$150 million ($23.31 billion) for general corporate purposes including, but not limited to, supporting the growth in its US business (Sagicor Life USA).

SFC refinanced US$318.1 million of its 2022 debt which resulted in the company saving US$7.2 million in annual interest expenses plus US$70 million in net proceeds for general corporate purposes. The new notes were issued at an interest rate of 5.30 per cent and are redeemable in May 2028. As guarantors of the new offer, SFC and Sagicor Life USA have entered into a note purchase agreement with JP Morgan Securities LLC and RBC Capital Markets LLC who represent several initial purchasers.

According to an article by Latin Finance, the offer garnered US$200 million in subscriptions on Wednesday. It was further noted that it was priced at US$101.50 to yield 5.023 per cent which was just above the original offer price of US$101. Sagicor Investments Jamaica Limited and JMMB Securities Limited were mentioned as joint book runners.

With a strong interest to grow its USA business and move up in its credit ratings, SFC is executing more internal reinsurance transactions through Sagicor Reinsurance Bermuda Limited to optimise its capital structure. In quarter two (Q2) 2020, US$195 million of financial instruments and insurance risks associated with certain policies from Sagicor Life USA were transferred to the reinsurance subsidiary. The company did another reinsurance transaction in April and expects to complete another one in Q1 2022.

“With respect to the specific strategy on this block of business out of the US, effectively, we were taking advantage of the ability to unlock redundant reserves. None of that changes the underlying cash flows of the policies, and so you would see a recovery of some of that income loss over time,” said chief financial officer of SFC Andre Mousseau in an August 2020 earnings call.

Fitch Ratings reaffirmed SFC's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating at BB with a stable outlook. Fitch also affirmed the debt rating of its senior notes at BB-. In a release, Fitch made mention of SFC's MCCSR (Minimum Continuing Capital Surplus Requirements) ratio at 247 per cent and financial leverage at just 29 per cent. However, it made mention that the company's rating is constrained by its heavy concentration in Jamaica and Barbados which is influenced by the economic environment and sovereign risk. An investment grade rating is BBB- and up with an upgrade putting SFC at BB+.

“The affirmation of SFCL's ratings considers the company's 'less favorable' business profile, which is heavily influenced by the economic environment and sovereign risks of Barbados and Jamaica. SFCL's investment portfolio has considerably above average investment risk relative to the industry. SFCL's investment portfolio has substantial concentrations in Jamaica and Barbados sovereigns. These investments are primarily used to meet regulatory requirements and for insurance liability matching purposes; as a result the portfolio has a significant concentration of below investment-grade debt,” the release stated.

A M Best Company recently rated Sagicor Life USA with an A- rating and excellent for its credit rating. Sagicor Group Jamaica Limited's (SJ) regional scale credit rating was lowered by Caricris (Caribbean Information and Credit Rating Services Limited) in April. SJ still maintains a jmAAA rating on the Jamaica national scale.

Total revenue for SFC grew by 44 per cent over the nine months to US$1.73 billion and produced a net profit attributable to owners of US$91.2 million relative to the loss of US$32.6 million in the comparative period. SFC's total assets surpassed US $10.14 billion for the first time with equity attributable to shareholders at US$1.13 billion.

Sagicor Financial Company repurchased 15,790 shares in October and 119,500 shares in November for a consideration of CA$877,533.20 ($107.06 million). SFC cancelled 142,300 shares which resulted in the outstanding shares decreasing to 143,204,543. SFC will pay a dividend of US$0.05625 (US$8.06 million) to shareholders next Friday.