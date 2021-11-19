Sagicor lining up Central America acquisition

Following up on the success of Sagicor Costa Rica SA (Grupo Sagicor GS, GA) in the Central American region, Sagicor Group Jamaica Limited (SJ) is looking to make another acquisition in a Latin American country as it broadens its insurance reach.

This was revealed by group president and chief executive officer of Sagicor Group Christopher Zacca in a media briefing on Monday. Its 50 per cent joint venture in Costa Rica earned $1.41 billion in net profit for the nine months which was more than double the $621.72 million earned for all of 2020. Capital and Advice SA (C&A) is the other partner in the joint venture. C&A is part of the Promerica Group (Grupo Promerica).

“Sagicor Costa Rica has had its best year ever. It is riding on improved margins on all its insurance products, good cost control as well as the mandatory government health insurance for any traveller to Costa Rica, where we're leaders in the market. We're very happy about the performance this year. If the Government removes that requirement, it won't be as strong as this year. I think it reflects that we're well up the learning curve in Latin American insurance and leverage that partnership to move more into Central America in terms of potential life insurance business. We actually are well down the wicket an acquisition which we will advise the market in due course,” said the exuberant Zacca.

Sagicor Group Jamaica saw a rebound in its earnings as net profit attributable to shareholders climbed by 26 per cent to $13.03 billion for the nine months up to September 30, 2021. SJ earned $13.78 billion in net profit attributable to owners for 2020 after its Playa Hotels and Resorts NV dragged down group earnings. SJ earned a record $15.65 billion in net profit attributable to owners in 2019 which was the last period unaffected by the pandemic.

With its licence in hand, Zacca confirmed that Sagicor Investments (Cayman) Limited will be moving full steam ahead with the roll-out of products for the international markets in short order. Sagicor Group had been advertising various roles for its Cayman operation including a country head and testers. The Jamaican operation currently has a slew of initial public offerings in the pipeline according to Zacca.

When asked by another journalist about SJ considering another investment like Playa for its subsidiary Sagicor Real Estate X-Fund, Zacca stated that there were numerous plans to be announced soon and that he couldn't speak for parent company, Sagicor Financial Company Limited's (SFC), intentions for Playa. X-Fund sold its stake in Playa to the market and SFC for US $5 in January. SFC recorded a US $8.6 million gain on Playa in its third quarter earnings. Playa closed September at US $8.29 per share.

Although its individual life segment saw a 14 per cent jump in net profit to $6.74 billion, its employee benefits segment saw a 26 per cent reduction to $2.56 billion as increased death benefits and medical inflation ate into earnings. Though there haven't been any alarming signs for the segment, it remains a matter of concern especially as COVID-19 plagues the older policyholders who have seen a disproportionate number of deaths attributed to those 50 and above.

Though Sagicor Bank's bottom line has materially improved on a year over year basis, it's written only $3.66 billion in loans year to date as the economy continues to recover from the pandemic. Its investment segment saw a slight dip in profits as the New Fortress Energy deal continues to progress.

With the securities markets making a slow recovery, SJ has invested $27.65 billion over the nine months into more investments. Once X-Fund's $9.39 billion investment is subtracted from group cash flow, the net amount is $18.26 billion which is well ahead of the $7.92 billion invested during 2020. Group assets totalled $512.92 billion with cash closing the period at $32.14 billion.

“Last year, we were all extremely nervous about deploying cash into long-term investments to back our liabilities. Since this year, when we see the market rebound, we feel a little more optimistic about the economy, then we decided to invest more short-term cash equivalents into securities,” stated Group Chief Financial Officer Andre Ho Lung.

— David Rose