Scotia appoints new SVP of corporate and commercial banking

Scotia appoints new SVP of corporate and commercial bankingFriday, April 09, 2021
|
Scotiabank has announced the appointment of career banker Morris Nelson to the post of senior vice-president (SVP) of corporate and commercial banking.
He takes over from SVP Perrin Gayle who will now lead the bank's retail and small business banking operations.
Prior to his appointment, Nelson was vice-president for commercial banking with responsibility for the commercial and mid-market business segments. He also served in several other leadership capacities during his 32-year tenure at Scotiabank.
Scotia Group President and CEO Audrey Tugwell Henry, in welcoming Nelson to the new role, hailed him as a seasoned banker with comprehensive knowledge and expertise in the area of corporate and commercial banking who has an outstanding track record in delivering solutions for local and international clients.
“It is with great pleasure that we announce Morris' appointment. He has been integral to the growth of our commercial banking portfolio and will now have executive responsibility for the continued growth of the business segment. We wish him every success in this new role,” Tugwell Henry said.
Nelson, who hold a Bachelor of Science in Management and Accounting and a master's in business administration from Mona School of Business and Management, The University of West Indies, is also an associate of the Institute of Canadian Bankers.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy