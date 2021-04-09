Scotia appoints new SVP of corporate and commercial banking

Scotiabank has announced the appointment of career banker Morris Nelson to the post of senior vice-president (SVP) of corporate and commercial banking.

He takes over from SVP Perrin Gayle who will now lead the bank's retail and small business banking operations.

Prior to his appointment, Nelson was vice-president for commercial banking with responsibility for the commercial and mid-market business segments. He also served in several other leadership capacities during his 32-year tenure at Scotiabank.

Scotia Group President and CEO Audrey Tugwell Henry, in welcoming Nelson to the new role, hailed him as a seasoned banker with comprehensive knowledge and expertise in the area of corporate and commercial banking who has an outstanding track record in delivering solutions for local and international clients.

“It is with great pleasure that we announce Morris' appointment. He has been integral to the growth of our commercial banking portfolio and will now have executive responsibility for the continued growth of the business segment. We wish him every success in this new role,” Tugwell Henry said.

Nelson, who hold a Bachelor of Science in Management and Accounting and a master's in business administration from Mona School of Business and Management, The University of West Indies, is also an associate of the Institute of Canadian Bankers.