Scotiabank makes Caribbean management changes

Stephen Bagnarol, managing director (MD) of Scotiabank Trinidad and Tobago and senior vice-president (VP) and head of the Caribbean South and East, has been promoted to executive VP of Canadian Business Banking, the bank announced on Wednesday.

Anya Schnoor, executive VP of Scotiabank Caribbean, Central America and Uruguay, thanked Bagnarol for his contributions to the Caribbean South and East.

“During his tenure, he navigated his team successfully through a period of change and transformation, expanded the focus on diversity and inclusion, and was a relentless champion for keeping the bank and our customers safe. Under his leadership the bank grew market share for many of its business lines,” Schnoor said.

“We will miss Stephen's high energy and passion, and I have no doubt he will achieve exceptional results in Canadian Banking,” she continued.

The bank also announced that Gayle Pazos will replace Bagnarol as MD of Scotiabank TT and senior VP and head of its Caribbean South and East operations.

Both appointments take effect on May 1, 2021.

“We are thrilled to welcome her back to TT. Gayle joined Scotiabank TT in 1996 and has since held progressively senior leadership roles within the bank. She was appointed head of corporate and commercial banking in 2011 and successfully led her team to deepen commercial relationships and grow market share.” Schnoor said on Pazos' appointment.

A seasoned banking executive with diverse financial management experience, Pazos, over the last six years, has served as the bank's VP and chief risk officer for the Caribbean South and East and was most recently promoted to lead a large retail distribution team in Western Canada.