Seprod's building projects get COVID-19 tweak

Jeffrey Moss-Solomon, general manager at Jamaica Grains and Cereals, a Seprod Group subsidiary, and project manager for construction projects underway, says the group's new warehouse is expected to be commissioned in first quarter of 2022 while new office space under development is slated for the third quarter of 2022.

The company is spending upwards of $2.5 billion on both projects.

Group Chief Executive Officer Richard Pandohie told Jamaica Observer, “We were slated to finish at the end of the year although there might be some delays due to shipping considerations.”

Moss-Solomon disclosed that warehouse and new office which is also a training centre is getting a COVID-19 tweak.

“In Seprod's new design, considerations have been made for remote work and/or work from home as we have adopted significant technology in the way we will run our new campus.

“This will facilitate efficiency and more modern ways of working, including remote work. It is also our intention to reduce the number of people required at any one time and substitute technological solutions. With regards to the new office building, we will also be providing options to foster flexible working arrangement as necessary as well as providing adequate outdoor facilities to encourage employees to take outdoor breaks and get fresh air,” Moss-Solomon said.

He added: “New office space is based on the needs of our ever-growing business as well as requirements of some of our brand principals.”

The new office will have a multi-purpose training facility which will be able to accommodate up to 50 people for multimedia training sessions and can also facilitate remote participation through the use of advanced teleconferencing technology.

The final phase of the new warehouse is 95,000 square feet of space and will give a total of 250,000 sq ft of warehouse space on the Seprod's campus in St Catherine.

The campus will also feature significant investments in sustainability, ranging from solar panels to rainwater harvesting. “We will also be investing in a state of the art cold and chill room as we plan to grow that portfolio,'' Moss-Solomon said.

It is expected that there will be improvement in capacity of storage, efficiency of movement of goods, proximity to the ports and proximity to the main market.

The improvements also include better employee and contractor facilities. All operations will be controlled by a state-of-the-art warehouse management system that will optimise “the ability to deliver the best and most agile customer service experience, while making the operation the most efficient of its kind,” the project manager stated.

Moss-Solomon said, “Seprod has a long-term vision of the future, and while we will decline to state the metrics of return on investment (ROI) and hurdle rate, etc, suffice it to say that the ROI was sufficiently attractive to be approved as the best use of our capital.”