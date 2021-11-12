SOS near-triples earnings in third quarter

Stationery and Office Supplies Limited (SOS) ended its third quarter or nine-month period almost tripling earnings based on year-on-year comparisons.

Net profits for the quarter ended September 30 totalled $19.7 million increasing 190 per cent more than the $6.7 million earned during the same period last year. This was matched by nine-month outturns of $78.1 million which also increased by 175 per cent more than the $28.6 million for the corresponding period last year.

Revenues also climbed exponentially totalling $258.4 million for the third quarter and $809.3 million in total year-to-date sales.

“SOS saw significant growth in all areas of the business when compared to the third quarter of 2020. Notwithstanding having to deal with COVID-19 for all of the nine months of 2021, [the company has also seen] growth in all areas,” the company's management stated in its latest financial report.

The directors said that irrespective of some productivity being lost following State-imposed no-movement days, which robbed the economy of approximately 10 days, the company was still able to produce creditable performances despite a 10 per cent loss to its projected revenue for the period.

“2021 has been a challenging year during which a lot of adjustments have had to be made to increase revenues. These adjustments include higher inventory levels due to the worldwide shipping backlog and the power issues affecting China at this time. From shipping rates increasing by approximately 400 per cent and the prices of steel increasing by 20 per cent, etc, SOS has again adjusted to world changes and has continued to be a profitable company within the Jamaican economy,” the company also said in its report.

The company, founded and operated by the McDaniel family, distributes stationery, office supplies and furniture and more recently has also re-entered the industrial racks business. The 56-year-old entity, through its publishing subsidiary SEEK, also produces notebooks, quire books, and writing pads.

The company's total assets at the end of the reporting period increased year on year by 5 per cent to total $907 million. This increase, it said, was primarily driven by a 20 per cent increase in inventory, from $233 million to $280 million, while receivables and prepayments rose by 70 per cent as inventory levels increased.