Christopher Issa launches S Foods

Known for fine dining and much-starred Jamaican hospitality, Spanish Court Hotel in New Kingston has added another attraction for the cuisine-conscious.

Christopher Issa, owner of the city centre property, has added a Food Services Division under a new company, S Foods Limited, with the first ventures including a supermarket and more on the expansive New Kingston property which, before the onset of COVID-19 was a preferred locale for many large business conventions and other events.

The company is repurposing the property it owns at 14-16 Worthington Avenue in New Kingston, St Andrew, which was previously used as a conference centre for Spanish Court Hotel.

Issa told the Jamaica Observer that the new supermarket offering represents a new line of business for Crissa Ltd, parent company of S hotels in Kingston and Montego Bay. It is planning further expansion into the supermarket business.

Issa told the Caribbean Business Report, “The company will use existing conference spaces located at the hotel for its meetings and events,” as it makes way for its supermarket at the current conference location.

He explained, “Recognising that the hospitality business in Kingston has been hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic and the quarantine required in Kingston versus tourists visiting the north and south coasts, the company decided to diversify into the food business by forming S Foods Limited, which will also operate S Cafe, a bakery/cafe, and S Grill, a chicken-based fast food operation with drive-thru and drive-up options.”

The supermarket is set to open before the end of January, while the S Cafe and S Grill will open in the next two weeks.

Crissa Limited also owns and operates S Hotel In Montego Bay St James. In Kingston, the 125-room Spanish Court Hotel was launched in 2009 with the promise of a 'Real Style', 'Real Service' approach within its landmark Spanish-styled walls.

