St Lucia's taxes do not apply – Proven

Head of the Proven Investments Limited Christopher Williams says its subsidiary, the Bank of St Lucia International Limited (Boslil Bank), will not be affected by new taxation laws in the island as 99 per cent of income is earned offshore, not in the island of St Lucia.

The bank formerly belonged to East Caribbean Financial Holding Company Limited, a publicly traded company listed on the East Caribbean Securities Exchange. The bank had branches in St Lucia, Panama, and Uruguay.

Proven Investments currently owns 75.0 per cent of the equity of Boslil Bank Limited. It is one of eight registered Proven subsidiaries in the island, most representing real estate operations in Jamaica.

The company head said that Boslil Bank recorded an impressive performance, despite the challenging operating environment.

The subsidiary, which has delivered its best performance since its acquisition in 2016, posted audited results for the year ended March 31, 2021. The asset delivered net profit totalling US$6.38 million, a 34.60 per cent increase over US$4.74 million earned in the previous year.

This resulted in US$4.82 million in profit attributable to equity holders being realised for the 12-month period ended March 2021, in contrast to US$3.53 million for the same period ended March 31, 2020.

“Boslil had great results. I was very happy with it. It continues to grow nicely.

“I am not worried about the new laws requiring that income earned on the island be taxed at 30 per cent, effective July 1, 2021, as Boslil did not fall into this category.

“The taxation relates to income earned on the island. Boslil's income is 99 per cent off island, so the tax rate remains the same. We buy bonds, do loans, and other transactions in other countries. We don't do any loans in St Lucia,” Williams said.

The group head said that the one per cent of income flowing from St Lucia is an interest-bearing bank account.

“All our money is invested around the region and globally. We don't earn any income from St Lucia and would not be exposed to the 30 per cent income tax,” the Proven head said.

For the year ended March 31, 2021, the boost in net profit at Boslil was predominantly driven by more than a three-fold increase in securities trading income to US$3.85 million.

This came primarily, management said, from efforts to balance the market risk and liquidity profile of the portfolio amidst the uncertainty and therefore is likely to be a one-off, as focus shifts to building out sustainable net interest income over the 2021 financial year.

Additionally, management outlined that the net interest income and other income accounted for 38.7 per cent and 61.3 per cent of revenues, respectively, reflecting the company's success in diversifying earnings in the overarching low interest rate climate.

Boslil's efficiency ratio improved from 54.1 per cent as at March 31, 2020 to 42.2 per cent as at March 31, 2021, due mainly to a 16.6 per cent decline in expenses and a 6.9 per cent increase in revenue year-over-year.

Total administrative and general expenses amounted to US$4.67 million, accounting for 23.2 per cent of total group operating expenses.

Total assets of the bank increased by 15.0 per cent year over year to US$316.24 million as at March 31 2021, mainly due to the 57.3 per cent growth in the company's cash balance.

Boslil's overall performance was mainly driven by growth in its core business, reflecting continued improvements in asset-liability management and cost synergies, which continues to drive the company's performance.

At the time of acquisition, Proven paid US$12.6 million or 61 per cent of the US$20.6-million value placed on Boslil's net assets. Boslil was described as a bargain then, with the St Lucian company facing correspondent banking challenges. It resulted in a gain of US$8 million on the acquisition.