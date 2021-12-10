Stopover visitor arrivals to Jamaica surge by 39.5% for the first nine

Stopover visitor arrivals to Jamaica have surged by 39.5 per cent to reach just under a million for the first nine months of this year, based on the latest figures from the Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB).

Stopover arrivals climbed to 970,435, up from the 695,721 recorded during the comparable period of 2020. However, the latest numbers are still below the pre-COVID-19 levels by 52 per cent when 2,020,508 stopovers arrivals came in the first nine months of 2019.

The September quarter saw the biggest jump in stopover arrivals, growing to 437,890, up from the 114,402 recorded last year. Those numbers are significantly down from the pre-COVID-19 levels. The decline is 30.5 per cent when compared to the 629,825 recorded in 2019.

Preliminary data show that the improvement in arrivals continued into October and November, with the latter figures suggesting that the decline against 2019, is now down to just 22 per cent.

Stopover arrivals in the month of September this year fell 30.4 per cent to 100,654 from 144,583 in to September 2019 but is still 251 per cent ahead of the 28,648 arrivals in September last year, shortly after the industry reopened to international visitors.

– Durrant Pate